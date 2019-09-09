Six men arrested in Delhi for holding 2 women hostage, robbing house

delhi

A day after a 58-year-old woman and her domestic help were held hostage at gunpoint and were robbed inside their house in west Delhi’s Naraina, the police claimed to have arrested six men for the heist. The police said the suspects were traced with the help of Facebook as they were all connected on the social media site. A pistol, some cash and jewellery robbed by the men was also recovered, the police said.

The suspects were identified as Kasim Ansari (22), Mohammad Razi (19), Mamoon Ahmed (22), Taslim (22) and Fardeen Siddiqui (19). Balkishan (50), a jeweller, to whom these men had sold the jewellery, was also arrested the same day, the police said.

The police claimed to have recovered 148.9 grams of gold jewellery, ₹1 lakh in cash, two two-wheelers, a pistol and five mobile phones of the suspects.

According to the police, on Friday morning, when the 58-year-old wife of a government official, who lives in a two-storey house with her family, was on the ground floor of the house with her domestic help, a young man gained access to the house on the pretext of asking for some water.

When the woman let him in, he overpowered her, and his associates barged in.

They held the two women hostage at gunpoint and left the house with valuables after locking them up in one of the rooms. The woman and the maid were later freed the woman’s daughter-in-law who was on the second floor at the time of the incident and had locked herself in a room when she was alerted by the woman about the intruders.

Deputy commissioner of police (west) Deepak Purohit said, “During investigation, CCTV camera footage of the area and nearby roads were checked. Based on hours of surveillance, we managed to identify one of the suspects as Mohammad Razi. With the help of his social media account, we spotted a motorcycle he had used in the robbery. He was arrested. During questioning, he disclosed that he and his associates had committed the robbery. Several teams were constituted and constant raids led to the arrest of Razi’s four associates, along with the jeweller to whom they had sold the stolen jewellery.”

