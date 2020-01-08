Slow vehicular movement, traffic jams in parts of Delhi due to morning rains

delhi

Rains in Delhi-NCR on Wednesday morning caused traffic jams in several parts of the national capital, bringing down the temperature.

The Safdarjung observatory received 6 mm rainfall, Palam observatory recorded 5.3 mm while the the Ridge area received 6.8 mm rainfall. The rainfall recorded at Lodhi Road and Aya Nagar observatories was 10 mm and 5.6 mm respectively, reports news agency PTI.

Heavy traffic was seen on the Noida-Delhi link road near Mayur Vihar and movement of vehicles was slow due to water-logging near Vikas Bhawan at ITO due to early morning showers.

Delhi Traffic Police also issued advisory asking people to avoid certain stretches where water-logging was reported.

Traffic is affected on Jheel Road in the carriageway from Krishna Nagar towards Lal Quarters due to water logging near Marathan Jewellery. kindly avoid the stretch. — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) 8 January 2020

Despite the downpour, pollution level in Delhi remained in the poor category for the third consecutive day with the air quality index at 242, said System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR, according to ANI.

Around 11 a.m. the mercury was hovering around 13 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature was likely to be around 16 degrees Celsius, IANS reported. Following the rain activity, the minimums were expected to drop further 4 to 5 degrees owing to the cold and dry north-westerlies.

The weather department had predicted rain in parts of Delhi on Wednesday leading to colder days till at least Saturday.

Kuldeep Srivastava, head of the Indian Meteorological Department’s (IMD) regional weather forecasting centre, said Tuesday that the maximum temperature had already started falling but there will be a decrease in the minimum temperature as well, from January 9 to January 11.

“A western disturbance has started affecting Delhi and this will result in rain in the city Tuesday night through Wednesday. We are also expecting the maximum temperature to fall by another two degrees on Wednesday,” Srivastava said.

The maximum temperature on Tuesday was recorded at 19 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature was 11.6 degrees Celsius.

The weatherman has predicted heavy downpour throughout the day with possibility of hailstorm in isolated areas.

Sixteen trains were running late in the Northern Railways division due to bad weather, said PTI quoting railways officials.

