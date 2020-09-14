e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 14, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Delhi News / Slums along Delhi railway tracks won’t be demolished till final decision: Centre to SC

Slums along Delhi railway tracks won’t be demolished till final decision: Centre to SC

Applications were filed by senior Congress leader Ajay Maken and 11 slum dwellers asking the top court not to remove close to 2.4 lakh dwellers till alternate housing is provided to them.

delhi Updated: Sep 14, 2020 15:03 IST
Abraham Thomas
Abraham Thomas
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
On August 31, the Supreme Court had directed the Indian Railways to remove the 48,000 slums situated in the railway’s safety zone within three months.
On August 31, the Supreme Court had directed the Indian Railways to remove the 48,000 slums situated in the railway’s safety zone within three months.(HT Photo)
         

The Supreme Court was on Monday informed that the Centre and Delhi government are in the process of making a decision with regard to the clearing of 48,000 slums situated adjacent to railway tracks in Delhi.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta informed the top court that no demolition action will commence till a decision is in place by the Indian Railways, ministry of urban development and Delhi government.

The three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India SA Bobde recorded this submission of Mehta and adjourned the matter after four weeks.

On August 31, the Supreme Court had directed the Indian Railways to remove the 48,000 slums situated in the railway’s safety zone within three months. The court further directed that no court in Delhi would stay the demolition process.

Applications were filed by senior Congress leader Ajay Maken and 11 slum dwellers asking the top court not to remove close to 2.4 lakh dwellers till alternate housing is provided to them.

Mehta informed the top court that under August 31 order no demolition has started and no coercive action will take place till a decision is taken jointly by the Centre and Delhi government.

The bench said, “It is fair” and went on to record the submission of Mehta.

tags
top news
24 Lok Sabha MPs test positive for Covid-19 on first day of monsoon session
24 Lok Sabha MPs test positive for Covid-19 on first day of monsoon session
Turkey’s Erdogan chases Ottoman dream, ends up unsettling West Asia
Turkey’s Erdogan chases Ottoman dream, ends up unsettling West Asia
Umar Khalid produced in court, Delhi Police seeks 10-day custody
Umar Khalid produced in court, Delhi Police seeks 10-day custody
US special envoy Khalilzad to reach Pakistan today, New Delhi next stop
US special envoy Khalilzad to reach Pakistan today, New Delhi next stop
Lockdown prevented 37k-78k deaths: Harsh Vardhan tells Lok Sabha
Lockdown prevented 37k-78k deaths: Harsh Vardhan tells Lok Sabha
Slums along Delhi railway tracks won’t be demolished till final decision: Centre to SC
Slums along Delhi railway tracks won’t be demolished till final decision: Centre to SC
Our values don’t recognise same-sex marriage: Centre tells Delhi HC
Our values don’t recognise same-sex marriage: Centre tells Delhi HC
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Parliament monsoon sessionCoronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyKangana RanautSushant singh RajputNEET 2020Monsoon session LIVE

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

delhi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In