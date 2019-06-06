South African woman caught with drugs worth Rs 13L at Delhi airport

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Tuesday caught a South African woman at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International airport for allegedly trying to smuggle out of the country 12 Kg Pseudoephedrine worth Rs 13 lakh, concealed in 29 packets of bed sheets. The woman was handed over to the officers of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB)

Hemendra Singh, assistant inspector general, CISF, said on Tuesday that around 11.45 pm one of the CISF officers intercepted a woman who had arrived at the Delhi airport in order to travel to Johannesburg via Addis Ababa.

“She was stopped following intelligence inputs. When we asked her to cooperate for checking and the bag he was carrying was put under x-Ray scanner, we found something suspicious in it. When the bag was checked manually, we found 29 packets of bed sheets from it. When opened, 58 plastic pouches containing contraband substances were recovered from the bed sheets packing,” Singh said.

Officers of the Narcotics Control Bureau were informed and it was confirmed that the recovered contraband is pseudoephedrine.

The recovered substance weighed 12.8 Kg and is worth approximately R 13 lakh, the officer said.

“The woman and the recovered drug were handed over to the NCB for further probe,” the AIG said.

First Published: Jun 06, 2019 05:06 IST