South Avenue murder: Wife, her boyfriend among three nabbed

A 52-year-old man, who was found dead in the servants quarters behind a MP’s bungalow in South Avenue on June 7, had been murdered by two hired killers, police said on Saturday.

The police said that the hit was put out by the 52-year-old man’s, Suresh Kumar, wife Anju, 34, and her boyfriend Shivam Thakur, 21, for Rs 7,000.

The police have arrested Anju, Shivam and apprehended one of the killers who is a juvenile.

A second contract killer is on the run.

Suresh Kumar’s wife Anju wanted him dead because of their frequent quarrels and also because she was frustrated at the 18 year age difference with him, said Madhur Verma, deputy commissioner of police (New Delhi).

Kumar, worked as a driver for the MP until sometime ago, when he was sacked for allegedly betting and gambling. The DCP said that his betting habit was one of the reasons for frequent quarrels between the couple.

“The couple would also fight when Anju objected to Suresh bringing his friends home. He would often ask her to prepare tea and refreshments for all his friends at odd hours,” said the DCP, highlighting the motive behind the murder.

Last month, Anju had consumed poison in an attempt to commit suicide. “When her boyfriend Shivam asked her about her failed suicide attempt, she told him that she was not being able to tolerate Suresh. The murder plan was hatched that day,” said the officser.

Shivam, who works at a medical store in Meerut and is a distant relative of Anju, allegedly contacted two contract killers from his hometown. The contract killers, Aman and the juvenile, allegedly agreed to kill Kumar for ₹7,000, said the DCP.

“One instalment of the contract money, Rs 2,000, was to be collected by the killers immediately after the murder from the same room where Suresh was killed,” said the officer.

As per plan, around 1am on June 7, Anju went out for a walk with her children, while the two contract killers entered her house and slit Suresh’s throat, said the DCP. While no one witnessed the murder, some locals had noticed two masked men hurriedly leaving the spot around the time of the crime.

A murder case was registered at South Avenue police station and the police focused their probe on Anju, as her behaviour and statements seemed suspicious. “We questioned many people who told us that Anju would often speak to someone over the phone and would make frequent visits to Meerut. We probed further to learn that she was in a relationship with a Meerut resident,” said the DCP.

The police picked up Shivam from Burari in North Delhi and questioned him to crack the case. Anju and the juvenile contract killer were subsequently nabbed. A search is on for the other killer, Aman.

