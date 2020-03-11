e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 11, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Delhi News / Special Delhi Assembly session on Friday to discuss coronavirus, NRC

Special Delhi Assembly session on Friday to discuss coronavirus, NRC

delhi Updated: Mar 11, 2020 20:54 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

On Friday, the Delhi government will convene a special session of the Assembly to discuss the idea of a pan-India National Register of Citizen (NRC) and the state’s preparedness to control the spread of the 2019 novel coronavirus, a senior official said on Wednesday.

The decision to convene the special session was taken in a cabinet meeting on Wednesday, headed by chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, said the official.

This, even as the government is yet to announce dates for the Assembly’s Budget session. Another senior official said that the Budget session is likely to be convened around the last week of March.

So far, four cases of the virus — named Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus-2 (SARS-CoV-2) — have surfaced in Delhi. All four had travelled to affected countries, which include Italy and Thailand.

After a joint meeting with Union health minister Harsh Vardhan earlier this week, Kejriwal had said that his government will cooperate with the Centre to contain the potential spread of SARS-CoV-2– with more than 40 cases reported across several states in India. Kejriwal had on Sunday directed all public buses, metro trains and hospitals to be sanitised in periodic intervals on a daily basis.

When it comes to NRC, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government is yet to take a clear stand on the issue. But the party had voted against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in both Lok Sabha (where it has one member) and Rajya Sabha (where it has three members). Both Houses passed the Bill, which later became law. During campaigns ahead of assembly elections in Delhi, Kejriwal had criticised the amended citizenship law.

The new law and the possibility of a nationwide NRC triggered widespread protests across India. In Delhi, one such protest in Shaheen Bagh continues since December 15.

top news
Delhi communal riots pre-planned, part of a conspiracy, says Amit Shah
Delhi communal riots pre-planned, part of a conspiracy, says Amit Shah
Harvey Weinstein sentenced to 23 years in prison for rape, sexual assault
Harvey Weinstein sentenced to 23 years in prison for rape, sexual assault
On Scindia’s exit, Rahul Gandhi retweets a throwback pic to send a message
On Scindia’s exit, Rahul Gandhi retweets a throwback pic to send a message
10 things Amit Shah said on Delhi communal riots in Lok Sabha
10 things Amit Shah said on Delhi communal riots in Lok Sabha
‘Thank Modi, Amit Shah for giving me place in their family’: Jyotiraditya Scindia
‘Thank Modi, Amit Shah for giving me place in their family’: Jyotiraditya Scindia
2020 Hyundai Verna to come with Advanced Blue Link to bolster remote access
2020 Hyundai Verna to come with Advanced Blue Link to bolster remote access
Six 4s, Three 6s: Irfan Pathan storm lands in Mumbai - WATCH
Six 4s, Three 6s: Irfan Pathan storm lands in Mumbai - WATCH
India predicted XI: Kohli to play 4 quicks as 3 stars return in 1st SA ODI
India predicted XI: Kohli to play 4 quicks as 3 stars return in 1st SA ODI
trending topics
Kerala TET answer keyJyotiraditya Scindia in BJPFuel Prices in DelhiJyotiraditya ScindiaNeha DhupiaMilind SomanYes Bank crisisCoronavirusCoronavirus Positive

don't miss

latest news

india news

delhi news