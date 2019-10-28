Sukhbir Singh Sandhu takes charge as NHAI chairman

delhi

: Senior IAS officer Sukhbir Singh Sandhu on Monday took over as chairman of national highways authority of India (NHAI). Sandhu succeeds Nagendra Nath Sinha who has been appointed as secretary, department of border management.

“Dr Sukhbir Singh Sandhu has taken over as Chairman, NHAI, today. An IAS Officer of 1988 batch Uttarakhand cadre, he has held important positions at the Centre and the governments of Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and Punjab,” NHAI said.

Sandhu was additional secretary, department of higher education, ministry of human resource development. Apart from doing MBBS from government medical college, Amritsar and master’s degree in History from Guru Nanak Dev university, Amritsar and he is also a law graduate.

“He has vast experience in the field of state roads, infrastructure development, PPP projects, finance, urban development, environment, health and family welfare, tourism, revenue administration, rural development, power, new and renewable energy, information technology, industries and science & technology,” the statement said.

Besides, he has been a regular speaker at LBSNAA, Mussoorie and has also delivered a talk on ‘de-stressing Indian cities’ at Harvard Business School, Boston, USA, on invitation. He has also published papers on urban reforms and municipal management and capacity building. He was conferred the President medal in recognition of his services as commissioner, municipal corporation, Ludhiana.

Prior to his current assignment, he looked after technical education, which includes IITs, NITs, IIITs, SPAs, teacher education quality improvement programme which was a World Bank project and was also chief vigilance officer of ministry of human resource development.

