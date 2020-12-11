Tarpaulin sheets, waterproof tents: Farmers brace for turn in Delhi weather

delhi

Updated: Dec 11, 2020, 23:38 IST

As Delhi braces for chilly weather with the weather department forecasting light drizzle on Friday night and Saturday, farmers protesting the Centre’s new farm laws at Delhi’s Singhu border are making arrangements for themselves.

While tractors and trolleys converted into temporary homes have become a symbol of the farmers’ protest blockade which began on November 27, many protesters have no option but to sleep in the open. Many farmers, especially the younger ones, also sleep in the small space below trucks or in tents.

On Friday, groups of young men started covering the flaps of the few large waterproof white tents with mud to ensure that people inside the tent are protected from the water and wind. Many were seen layering mattresses below the trucks with foam to ensure they would remain dry throughout the day.

The five-kilometre-long protest site at Singhu border saw several such hacks by protesters bracing themselves for the chill. This year, Delhi’s minimum temperatures in October and November were reported to be the coldest in many years.

Baldev Singh Wadala, a senior member of the Punjab unit of All India Kisan Sabha, said, “Though we had come prepared with tarpaulin sheets and several measures against the cold, there aren’t enough sheets to ensure that everyone has a roof over their head. We have called for more tarpaulin sheets and blankets from our villages in Punjab to shelter as many people as we can.”

While the movement of farmers towards Delhi is restricted, several farmers from Punjab continue to arrive at the protest site every day. Many bring essential supplies from home which may have been exhausted by the protesting farmers.

Jaskiran Singh, 20, a farmer who hails from Amritsar, said his group reached the protest spot on December 2 and has been staying in a waterproof camping tent since then. “We had brought these tents along with us. I asked my older brother to bring four-five more such tents when he comes so that we can accommodate more elderly people in case it rains,” he said.

Suresh Malik, 48, who hails from Madina village in Sonipat district, has been camping at the Singhu border since November 26. “We have parked several tractors close together and covered them with tarpaulin sheets to ensure temporary protection against the rain. Several other groups have done the same. Farmers like us are used to working in the rain. We will ensure that the elderly, sick, women and children sleep inside the trolleys and trucks while some of us sleep under these makeshift structures,” he said.

Non-governmental organisations like Khalsa Aid have also set up makeshift enclosures with waterproof tents accommodating over 400 beds. “They were set nearly a week ago and are being used by the farmers every day. We have brought in more tarpaulin sheets and around 500 commercial tents, which are waterproof, as a measure against the rain and chill,” said Amarpreet Singh, Khalsa Aid’s director in India.