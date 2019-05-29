Three from Delhi get bravery award for saving lives

A Delhi-based woman who lost her life while rescuing her friends from drowning in Australia, a boy who saved a six-year-old from drowning in the Bawana canal, and a youth who rescued a child who fell in a drain in south Delhi were among the recipients of bravery awards on Tuesday.

While Karan and Deepanshu, who use only their first names, received the Uttam Jeevan Raksha Padak, Nitisha Negi posthumously received the Sarvottam Jeevan Raksha Padak.

On Tuesday, the Delhi government handed over the awards to Karan, Deepanshu and the relatives of Negi, the Delhi government said in a press statement.

Karan, who was a minor in January 2017 when the incident happened, had rescued a boy who had fallen in a drain inside the premises of a park in south Delhi’s Malviya Nagar. Deepanshu too had rescued a six-year-old boy who had slipped while riding a bicycle and fell in the Bawana canal in April 2017.

Negi, on the other hand, rescued her friends from drowning in the ocean during a trip to Adelaide in December 2017. She rescued several persons in the group but was swept away by a huge wave in the deep waters, the government said.

