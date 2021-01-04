Thunderstorm, moderate rains likely in parts of Delhi in next 2 hours: IMD

delhi

Updated: Jan 04, 2021, 15:04 IST

Several areas in Delhi are likely to experience thunderstorm and light showers in the next two hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday. “Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain is likely to occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of West, North-West and North Delhi during the next 2 hours,” the weather department said.

Between 8.30am on Saturday and 2.30pm on Sunday, Delhi recorded 39.9mm rain, which is far higher than the 21.7mm average rain quota for all of January. More rain, as well as hailstorm and thunderstorms, are expected till Tuesday, according to IMD scientists.

An active western disturbance is lying as a middle and upper-level cyclonic circulation over central Pakistan with its induced cyclonic circulation over southwest Rajasthan. A north-south zone of wind confluence is also observed from north Punjab to the northeast Arabian Sea, with a strong interaction between southwesterly winds and lower level moist southeasterlies.

These conditions are likely to persist till January 5 due to which moderate to intense rain with thunderstorm, lightning and hailstorm at isolated places in northwest India are expected till the night of January 5 with peak activity on January 3 and 4 over the plains (Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh and north Rajasthan ) and on January 4 and 5 over the western Himalayan region (Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand).

Also, after cessation of the wet spell, fresh northerly-northwesterly winds are likely to set in over plains of northwest India causing cold wave to severe cold wave conditions at isolated places over Punjab, Haryana and north Rajasthan from January 7 onwards, the IMD had earlier said.

Meanwhile, several regions in northwest India continue to receive widespread and heavy rain with thunderstorm and lightning. The Met department had predicted intense rain over Alwar, Tizara, Kotputli, Deeg, Bharatpur in Rajasthan; Aligarh, Jattari, Iglas, Khair, Sahaswan, Hathras, Barsana, Khurja, Anupshahar, Gabbana, Chandausi, Bhajoi, Sambhal in UP; Palwal, Hodal, Aurangabad, and Nuh in Haryana.