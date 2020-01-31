Student protest against Jamia firing leads to closure of road near ITO, traffic hit

Updated: Jan 31, 2020 09:05 IST

The Delhi Traffic Police has closed roads in the ITO area due to protest by students from different universities. The students have gathered outside the Delhi Police hedquarters to condemn the firing incident in Jamia area.

The protest has been going on since Thursday night.

“Traffic movement is closed from A-Point towards PHQ-Vikas Marg due to protest/demonstration by students at old PHQ building,” the Delhi Traffic Police said on Twitter on Friday morning.

The students said they are protesting against the Delhi Police for being a “mute spectator” while a man fired a pistol at a demonstration agaisnt the Citizenship (Amendment) Act or CAA near Jamia Millia Islamia University.

The anti-CAA protest at Jamia was disrupted after a young man, later identified as a teenaged minor, opened fire at the crowd using a country-made pistol, injuring a first-year postgraduate student on Thursday, eyewitnesses said.

The minor’s Facebook account, since suspended by the social media company, was filled with hate speech directed at anti-CAA protests, especially those at the Capital’s Shaheen Bagh. Indeed, one of his recent posts seemed to suggest he was planning something drastic.

“Shaheen Bagh khel khatam... azaadi de raha hun (Game over, Shaheen Bagh. I am giving you freedom),” he wrote in a post made moments before he began one of several short live stream videos from close to the place where he opened fire.

The injured student, Shadab Farooq, was taken to Holy Family Hospital at first and later to AIIMS trauma centre for his treatment where doctors said he will be kept overnight.

The Delhi Police said that it has registered a case under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 25/27 of Arms Act (illegal possession of arms) at New Friends Colony police station.