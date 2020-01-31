Jamia student who was shot ‘just happened to be there’

india

Updated: Jan 31, 2020 07:33 IST

Jamia Millia Islamia student Shadab Farooq, who was injured by a shooter near the Jamia Millia Islamia university is a 22-year-old first year MA student at the Mass Communication Research Centre (MCRC).

He suffered a bullet injury in his left arm during the protest, a call for which was given to commemorate the the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

“He just happened to be there at the front. When the attacker started wielding the gun many of the protesters tried to pacify him. There was police also. And suddenly a shot was fired. It could have been anyone,” said Shreya Gupta, his classmate.

“We were confident that nothing would happen amid heavy police presence. But he fired, and Shadab got hurt,” she said.

“Police did not even remove the barricades to let him cross the road. He had to climb the barricades with his bleeding arm.”

A resident of Jammu’s Bhaderwah’s area, Farooq joined the university four years ago to pursue BA in English literature. He was also a member of Jamia’s theatre group. Danish Iqbal, a professor at Farooq’s Centre, said he is not associated with any political group on campus.