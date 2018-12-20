Truck crushes girl to death in Delhi; driver crashes his vehicle while fleeing, dies

A mini-truck driver died in an accident minutes after he was trying to escape in his vehicle after running over a schoolgirl who was crossing the road, and injuring her classmate and a labourer, near Mukundpur Chowk in north Delhi on Wednesday.

The driver, after crushing the girl to death while reversing his vehicle, got on Outer Ring Road and tried to speed away, with a number of motorcycle riders — who had witnessed the accident — giving chase.

He, however, failed to negotiate a sharp turn on the Azadpur loop of Ring Road, lost control of his vehicle, crashed and was killed on the spot.

Police said the chain of events began around 2pm on Wednesday when the mini-truck first hit 17-year-old Kanchan on a service road near the Mukundpur Chowk in north Delhi.

Mukundpur Chowk had witnessed 10 deaths and 16 accidents in 2017, making it Delhi’s most accident-prone zone.

Aslam Khan, deputy commissioner of police (northwest) said Kanchan and her friend Shikha, 18, were crossing the service road together when the mini-truck hit the former.

“Kanchan’s backbone fractured and she is battling for her life at AIIMS trauma centre. A labourer Umesh too suffered fractures, but his injuries are not life-threatening,” Khan said.

The police said Shikha and Kanchan were neighbours in Mukundpur and Class 12 students of Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya in nearby Nehru Vihar. The first accident occurred while the duo was walking back home after school along with some other students.

“The truck first hit Kanchan, causing her to fall on the road. As passersby rushed towards the girl, the driver tried to escape, but found his way blocked by a vehicle. He then reversed his vehicle in a bid to flee, but ended up hitting Kanchan, Shikha and Umesh,” said the DCP.

Realising what he had done, the mini-truck driver, identified as Rajan Singh, 34, then allegedly sped his vehicle and got on the Outer Ring Road, with six-seven motorcyclists giving a chase, said the DCP.

“Singh drove for around half-a-kilometre on Outer Ring Road on the Azadpur loop. He travelled the entire loop, but failed to negotiate a sharp turn at the end of it,” said the DCP.

A motorcyclist, who was chasing the mini-truck, said the vehicle climbed a divider and overturned. “The truck overturned after climbing on a road divider.

It skidded for several metres before crashing into a tree. A few motorcyclists, who were giving chase, narrowly escaped being crushed,” the motorcyclist said.

The driver was found dead inside his overturned vehicle.

“When a police team arrived at the spot, a mob was preparing to torch the truck. We prevented them and towed the truck away,” said the DCP.

Sikha and a pedestrian, Umesh, who was injured in the mishaps, were rushed to Babu Jagjivan Ram Hospital where Shikha was declared brought dead. Kanchan had to be referred to AIIMS trauma centre.

“The truck driver attempted to escape either because he was drunk or was scared of getting thrashed after the accidents,” said the DCP.

The truck, which was empty at the time of the accident, belongs to a resident of east Delhi’s Patparganj.

First Published: Dec 20, 2018 08:58 IST