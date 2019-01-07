Trucks supplying ration in Delhi to be fitted with GPS

All trucks carrying ration items will have to have a GPS tracking device in them, a directive issued by the Delhi government has stated. The move is aimed at preventing ration pilferage in the national Capital. According to an order issued by the food supplies and consumer affairs department last week, field functionaries will also have to keep a close watch on fair price shops.

“Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal received complaints from ration beneficiaries and some fair price shop owners who claimed there is an active mafia indulging in unfair practices such as pilferage,” an official said on condition of anonymity.

“Delhi State Civil Supply Corporation (DSCSC) shall ensure installation of GPS on the trucks of transporters. If not possible, DSCSC shall take action for outsourcing of transportation through DIMTS (Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System),” the order stated.

The department said these shops will be inspected thoroughly by the circle food supplies officers, while special commissioners would do it once a month, and assistant commissioners twice per month.

Food and supply officers would inspect such shops thrice each month, it said.

The order said the circle food supplies officers will have to ensure that all mandatory information boards are displayed by the ration shops at a prominent place which is visible to the public.

Three ‘crack teams’ will constituted at the headquarter level with vehicles at their disposal, so that they can move in no time on receipt of any information of pilferage at the transportation level or at the ration shop level, the order stated, adding, “These crack teams will also conduct surprise inspections of suspected FPS as well as others at regular intervals.”

Every week, a combined report will be submitted to the commissioner through the respective special commissioners regarding the action taken against defaulting fair price shops, staff and transporters.

First Published: Jan 07, 2019 15:05 IST