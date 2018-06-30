Two army jawans robbed of clothes, mobiles, IDs in waiting room at Old Delhi railway station

Two Army jawans were robbed of all their belongings, including their clothes, while they were sleeping in the retiring room of the Old Delhi railway station on Saturday, railway sources said.

The incident took place at 4:00 am today while the jawans were sleeping and the thieves ran away with their suitcases, identity cards, watches, mobiles and even their clothes, they said.

An FIR has been registered by the Government Railway Police at the Old Delhi railway station.

The Delhi Division of Railways has ordered an inquiry into the matter, the sources said.