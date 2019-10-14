Two criminals held, two juveniles apprehended for murdering gang member

delhi

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 20:46 IST

The Delhi Police, on Monday, arrested two men for allegedly stabbing to death a member of their gang following a scuffle over his demand to double his share in the bounty. The two men, involved in at least 20 cases of robberies, snatchings and thefts, had allegedly killed the man last Thursday at the railway tracks close to Mundka railway station. The police have also apprehended two juveniles involved in the murder.

The arrested men are Ankit (22) of Bakkarwala Village, and Gautam (22) of Mundka Village.

Deputy commissioner of police (railways) Dinesh Gupta said that they got a call on Thursday morning reporting that a man had been found dead with multiple stab wounds at a railway crossing in Hind Vihar near Mundka railway station. The deceased was identified as Gaurav (21), a resident of Mundka village.

“Preliminary probe revealed that on the day he was found dead, Gaurav was seen with Ankit. When we did a background check on Ankit, we found that he is a notorious robber and has been arrested in six cases of robberies. Our teams tracked Ankit and he was arrested from platform number two of the Mundka railway station. During interrogated, he confessed to killing Gaurav. We have recovered the murder weapon on his instance,” the DCP said.

Ankit also told the police about the involvement of Gautam and two juveniles in the murder. “Gautam was arrested and the two juveniles were also apprehended. Ankit said that after committing robberies and thefts, they used to assemble at Mundka railway station late at night to share the loot. During one such meeting on October 10, when all five of them met, Gaurav asked Ankit to double his share. This led to an argument, which turned ugly and all of them stabbed Gaurav to death,” Gupta said.

First Published: Oct 14, 2019 20:46 IST