Two domestic helps arrested from Bihar for thefts in Capital

Two women were arrested from Bihar’s Bhagalpur district for allegedly stealing valuables after posing as domestic helps at several places in the national Capital, police said Saturday.

The women were identified as Bhagalpur residents Seema (32) and Bunty (32).

On May 17, Pankaj Arora, a resident of East Punjabi Bagh, lodged a police complaint, stating that around 8 am, two women offered to work as helps, officials said. The women did the work and left the house saying they will come on May 23, police said.

After the duo left their house, Arora and his family members realised that around Rs 15 lakh in cash, diamond and gold jewellery were missing from almirah and drawers, a senior police officer said.

During investigation, police scanned CCTV footage of the area and identified the duo.

“Raids were conducted at their suspected hideouts in Delhi but it was revealed that they left for Bihar. A team was sent to Bihar and they were arrested from their village on Friday,” Monika Bhardwaj, deputy commissioner of police (west), said.

Police recovered Rs 15 lakh and jewellery worth Rs 14.8 lakh from their houses.

They were brought to Delhi on Saturday. They said they used to visit Delhi at regular intervals and after a committing crime, they left for their native place.

The duo has been found to be involved in thefts and burglaries recorded in 2010, 2013 and 2014 in Mianwali Nagar, Greater Kailash, New Friends Colony, Karol Bagh and Hauz Khas police stations, Bhardwaj said.

When the accused women did not appear in the court, non-bailable warrants (NBWs) were issued against them earlier, a senior police officer said. Police are also checking whether they are involved in thefts outside Delhi.

First Published: May 26, 2019 03:09 IST