Tuesday, Oct 01, 2019

Water supply to be low in most of Delhi

delhi Updated: Sep 30, 2019 23:17 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Water supply will remain affected in several parts of Delhi over the next few days due to the high content of ammonia in the Yamuna’s water. The high level of ammonia has reduced the efficiency of water treatment plants at Chandrawal, Wazirabad, and Okhla by 25%, leading to the low supply.

The affected zones include North, South, Central and parts of West and Northeast Delhi such as Civil Lines, Malka Ganj, Timarpur, Azad Market, Karol Bagh, Paharganj, Patel Nagar, Shadipur, Rajendra Nagar, President Estate, the NDMC area, Ramlila Maidan, Delhi Gate, Subhash Park, Darya Ganj, Gulabi Bagh, Jahangirpuri, Kewal Park and the adjoining areas of North and Central Delhi.

“The ammonia levels in the Yamuna increased to 3.3 ppm (parts per million) on Sunday night, when plants stopped operating. However, by Monday evening, the levels came down to 1.6 ppm. We hope the problem is fixed by Tuesday,” Delhi Jal Board (DJB) vice-chairman Dinesh Mohaniya, said.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted, “High ammonia levels due to industrial waste being dumped into the Yamuna at Panipat has forced Chandrawal and Wazirabad Water Treatment Plants to stop operations. Haryana govt has assured Delhi that they will release additional water soon to dilute the presence of ammonia (sic).”

According to officials in the water utility department, residents must use water judiciously. They can dial emergency services or the DJB helpline 1916 to book water tankers. The contact numbers of area engineers are also available on the official website.

