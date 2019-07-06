Windsor Place mishap: Arvind Kejriwal smells foul play

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday initiated a magisterial enquiry in connection with an accident at the Windsor Place intersection last week which left one person dead.

The victim, Dheeraj Kumar, was a Lok Janshakti Party worker who lived within the premises of a free church. He died after a speeding SUV hit his two-wheeler at Raisina Road in the early hours of Sunday. Police said the driver of the SUV fled and Kumar was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

While Kumar’s family alleged he was killed following a conspiracy involving a dispute with church authorities, cops said they are yet to find any evidence to substantiate the allegations.

On Friday, in a letter to Delhi’s chief secretary, Kejriwal said he met the victim’s brother and saw the CCTV video pertaining to the incident. He said, “The footage indicates towards the possibility of murder. However, local police are treating the incident as a case of road accident… I am of the view that allegations levelled are not completely unfounded.”

He added, “Chief secretary Vijay Dev may get magisterial enquiry done and also ensure police conduct a fair and expeditious investigation.” Kejriwal also wrote a letter to the commissioner of Delhi Police Amulya Patnaik for a fair probe.

Deputy commissioner of police Madhur Verma, who is probing the case, said as per CCTV analysis, chances of a conspiracy are bleak. “Since the registration number was not very clear, we have checked more than 100 black Creta cars and identified at least 200 more vehicles. The accused will be held soon. Kumar lived in a cluster settlement his and families from 8-10 other jhuggis have a dispute with the church management,” he said. The church officials did not respond to requests for comments.

First Published: Jul 06, 2019 00:15 IST