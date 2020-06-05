e-paper
With health measures in place, Delhi's Kalkaji Temple prepares to reopen on June 8

With health measures in place, Delhi’s Kalkaji Temple prepares to reopen on June 8

The Centre has issued a set of guidelines that need to be followed by the religious institutions in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, to prevent the spread of the virus.

delhi Updated: Jun 05, 2020 12:39 IST
Asian News International | Posted by: Shivani Kumar
New Delhi, Delhi
Authorities at the Kalkaji shrine have said that they are taking necessary precautionary measures, and the devotees have been asked to avoid bringing any offerings.
Authorities at Delhi’s Kalkaji Mandir are taking necessary precautionary measures against Covid-19 as religious places prepare to open on June 8 after relaxations in lockdown.

Surendra Avdhoot, head priest at the temple told ANI, “Temple administration will follow the guidelines which have been issued by the government. We are installing sanitisation tunnels at the entry of the shrine. We appeal to the devotees to wear masks while entering the temple, and not bring any offerings to the temple as the Central government has directed.”

“We have marked the signs for social distancing, as it is the only way to stay safe. Devotees should co-operate with us and maintain the social distancing,” he added.

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Thursday issued standard operating procedures on preventive measures to contain the spread of coronavirus at religious places.

Religious places in the country are allowed to open from June 8.

