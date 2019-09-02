e-paper
Woman jumps in front of metro train at Delhi’s Jhandewalan station, dies

The incident occurred around 8.50 am on Monday.

delhi Updated: Sep 02, 2019 12:05 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
New Delhi
A 40-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide by jumping in front of a metro train at Jhandewalan station on Monday morning.
A 40-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide by jumping in front of a metro train at Jhandewalan station on Monday morning.(Sonu Mehta/ Hindustan Times)
         

A 40-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide by jumping in front of a metro train at Jhandewalan station on Monday morning.

According to police, a PCR call was received at 8.50 am at Police Station Raja Garden Metro that a woman has fallen on the track at Jhandewalan Metro Station. She was found dead when police reached the spot.

As per the initial enquiries, she allegedly committed suicide by jumping in front of a metro train.

The identity of the woman is yet to be ascertained.

The body has been shifted to Lady Harding Medical College for postmortem.

(The story has been published from a wire feed without any modifications to the text, only the headline has been changed)

First Published: Sep 02, 2019 11:58 IST

