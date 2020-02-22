Woman found unconscious with critical head injuries in north Delhi Park

delhi

Updated: Feb 22, 2020 21:52 IST

A 22-year-old woman was found unconscious, with critical head injuries, inside Bonta Park in north Delhi on Saturday afternoon.

Police said the woman is undergoing treatment and that they are trying to identify the attacker, who may possibly be someone known to her. Police said preliminary medical reports have ruled out sexual assault.

Investigators said around 12.30pm, some passersby called the police and reported that they had spotted a woman lying in the bushes with head injuries. A police team that reached the spot found that the woman had been hit on her head repeatedly with a rock. She was shifted to a hospital where her condition is critical, said a senior police officer.

“The woman’s clothes were intact. She had not been robbed and her cell phone was also with her. We identified the woman with the help of some documents she was carrying. We have found that she is pursuing a computer course from Indirapuram in Ghaziabad. Her father, who owns a general store in north east Delhi, has been informed. Doctors have said that she is being treated for serious head injuries,” the officer said.

Deputy commissioner of police (north) Monika Bhardwaj said the doctors have ruled out the possibility of sexual assault. “From her cell phone, we have found that she had spoken to some persons just hours before she was found injured. We have asked them to join the probe. Some had switched off their phones and we are tracking them,” the DCP said.

Bhardwaj said they have registered a case of attempt to murder and are checking the CCTV footages to find at what time the woman arrived at Bonta Park and if anyone was accompanying her. “Her parents are being asked if she had enmity with anyone who could have attacked her,” Bhardwaj said.