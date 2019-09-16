Woman sells teen daughter for Rs 1 lakh, DCW rescues her

delhi

Sep 16, 2019

The Delhi Commission for Women Sunday said it has rescued a 15-year-old girl from outer Delhi’s Bawana, who was allegedly sold off by her mother to a trafficker.

The minor was told by her mother that they were going to her sister’s place in Badarpur, but instead took her to a hotel in Nizamuddin, the DCW said in a statement.

“The incident took place on September 8. The girl was taken to a hotel where a deal was struck, after which her mother told her that she had to go somewhere and that a man named Shahid would take her home,” it said.

The man, instead, took the minor girl to his place in Ishwar Colony in Bawana. “He asked the girl to get ready in a wedding dress to force her into prostitution. He told her that her mother had sold her off for ₹1 lakh,” the commission said.

The girl, however, found an escape and with ₹10 in her pocket managed to get a shared auto-rickshaw ride back to her house in Bawana JJ Colony. With the help of neighbours, she dialled helpline number 181 of the Delhi Commission for Women after which she was rescued and a formal complaint was registered.

The girl used to live with her mother, stepfather and four siblings. The police have registered an FIR under section 370A of the Indian Penal Code.

“The girl also informed us that her mother had sold off one-year-old brother last month to a trafficker for Rs 1 lakh in order to repay a debt,” it said.

DCW chief Swati Maliwal said, “The girl has been sent to a shelter home. We are also issuing a notice to police to submit an action taken report.”

Sep 16, 2019