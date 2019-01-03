Woman shot at in Delhi’s Uttam Nagar, act caught on camera

Two persons, including a woman, were critically injured in two separate instances of firing that took place in southwest and northeast Delhi on Tuesday night.

The incident in which a 55-year-old woman was shot at by a man in southwest Delhi’s Uttam Nagar was captured on CCTV camera installed at her neighbour’s house.

The woman, Sharma Devi, was sitting on a chair around a bonfire outside her home with three of her family members when a man, wearing a tracksuit, arrived and fired at her from close range. The bullet hit Sharma in the abdomen. The attacker then fled.

Another CCTV camera captured the attacker running in the lane with his associate. Sharma’s family members identified the attacker as one Zafar.

The police are probing a personal enmity angle.

“We have registered a case of attempt-to-murder. Efforts are on to arrest Zafar,” Anto Alphonse, deputy commissioner of police (Dwarka), said. The shooting took place around midnight.

In the one-minute-and-five seconds-long video footage, Sharma is seen sitting on a chair while three of her family members, including a woman, are sitting on the ground around a bonfire. As a cyclist crosses the area, a man holding a pistol hidden behind his back walks up to Sharma and shoots her. He flees before Sharma or her family can react.

During the investigation, an investigator said, the police learnt that Sharma’s granddaughter had allegedly eloped with Zafar. However, the couple was traced by Sharma’s family members and separated. Zafar was beaten up. Around a year ago, the woman was married off to another man.

“Prime facie, it appears that Zafar shot Sharma to take revenge,” the officer said.

In a similar incident, a 21-year-old man was shot at allegedly by a 16-year-old boy to “avenge his humiliation” in northeast Delhi’s Nand Nagri on Tuesday night. The minor was apprehended around three hours after the crime.

The police said the boy told them that three days ago, Ankit (single name), had slapped him publicly during an argument. “The boy felt humiliated and decided to take revenge,” a police officer, associated with the case, said.

DCP (northeast) Atul Kumar Thakur said that Ankit suffered a bullet injury to the abdomen. He was admitted to a nearby hospital where he is being treated. “Ankit is out of danger. We registered a case and apprehended the boy with the pistol,” Thakur added.

First Published: Jan 03, 2019 09:14 IST