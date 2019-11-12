World Kindness Day: Touching lives, one at a time

delhi

An act of kindness can change lives, and be the harbinger of happiness. Those who have experienced the miracles of kindness, always try to be compassionate. So, this World Kindness Day (November 13), join and support these initiatives by individuals and organisations, to make this world better.

Volunteers from Delhi Food Banking Network offer a meal to the underprivileged.

Collect dry ration to feed children

Food Bank, which is one of the segments of the NGO Responsenet, feeds 17,000 children everyday across 13 Indian states. They support the meals in shelter homes, non-formal education centres, and creches in slums across India. To support their initiative, you could run a food drive at your work place, school, or housing community to gather non-perishable foods. “Once the food items are collected, we sent our cab to pick it, and use it to feed the underprivileged children. Once the drive is over, we send the impact report to the collector including how many people we fed,” says Trishya Hajare, from the NGO. They can be contacted at hello@responsenet.

Join hands with the cancer survivor

This cancer survivor has been feeding home cooked meal to 500 underprivileged people everyday, for the last two years. The 35-year-old Aanchal Sharma has been doing this act of kindness out of her pocket, and says, “I make gift hampers, and whatever amount I get by selling them, I use it to run this kitchen. We want to now set-up a kitchen to prepare these meals, since at present we make it in the drawing room of my house. However, when I visit a big company to seek their help, they appreciate my work but don’t really come forward to help financially. This is demotivating!”

Anyone can join Aanchal in serving, preparing or distributing, or sponsing meals, and reach out to her at Milaap https://milaap.org/fundraisers/support-anchal-sharma or directly at mealsofhappiness.org.

Heal emotionally

For the last seven years, Pukhraj has been healing cancer patients. He visits AIIMS complex, three days in a week, to heal the cancer patients. He says, “I heal through love and compassion. Cancer patients deal with mental trauma along with physical trauma. Their families go through a hell, and all I do is just hear their life stories, their struggles and hug them to make them feel better. That’s my way to provide them therapy. I also visit juvenile jails to help addicts. Around 30 kids call me everyday and share their stories, I give them nothing except kindness.”

Being an active listener is also an act of kindness. You can join Pukhraj in healing the cancer patients with love by contacting him on the Facebook page: www.facebook.com/zuby.singh.79.

Kindness cards, an initiative of Black Lotus Peace Foundation, aims to create a chain of kindness.

Making a chain of kindness

A group of people in Delhi-NCR are passing on kindness cards to random people as and when they see them being kind to others. This is a pay it forward mechanism to create a kindness chain. Black Lotus Peace Foundation, an NGO has started this initiative in Delhi and Bangalore. Karthik Sankaran, co-founder of the app, says, “We have started distributing kindness cards in Delhi and Bangalore. The cards are self-explanatory, and can be given to anyone who has been kind or has done an act of kindness — be it a colleague, a family member or a complete stranger. Each card has a unique QR code and one should scan the card before passing it on. The scanning will take you to a website www.imkind.in, where a message can be written for the recipient. Each time the card is scanned, the number in the chain gets incremented, and one can see the total number of hands that the card has passed through.”

The NGO has also collaborated with a Delhi-based NGO Sri Hari Sewa Trust (SHST) to help the underprivileged.

