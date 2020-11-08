e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 08, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Delhi News / ‘Worst wave of Covid-19 so far’: Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain

‘Worst wave of Covid-19 so far’: Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain

The minister attributed the increase in the number of cases to aggressive testing and contact-tracing.

delhi Updated: Nov 08, 2020, 12:20 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Srivatsan K C
Press Trust of India | Posted by Srivatsan K C
New Delhi
Satyendar Jain said laxity on the part of the people was a reason for the spike in new cases.
Satyendar Jain said laxity on the part of the people was a reason for the spike in new cases.(HT Photo)
         

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Sunday said the national capital has hit the peak of the third wave of Covid-19 and the number of cases suggests it has been the worst so far.

The government has increased the number of beds for Covid-19 patients in hospitals in Delhi, but there is no plan to rope in hotels and banquet halls, the minister said.

“The third wave of Covid-19 is at its peak in Delhi. The number of cases suggests it is the worst wave so far. But the cases will come down soon,” Jain said.

The minister attributed the increase in the number of cases to aggressive testing and contact-tracing.

He, however, said laxity on the part of the people has been a major reason behind the spike in new cases.

“Some people think nothing will happen to them if they don’t wear a mask. They are wrong. Mask is the only medicine for Covid-19 till a vaccine is developed,” Jain added.

tags
top news
In Delhi, air still in severe category for 4th straight day
In Delhi, air still in severe category for 4th straight day
Ropax Ferry Service will decrease transportation costs, aid ease of business, says PM Modi
Ropax Ferry Service will decrease transportation costs, aid ease of business, says PM Modi
Constructive talks with China, next meeting soon, says India
Constructive talks with China, next meeting soon, says India
Actor Soumitra Chatterjee stable but his kidney functions affected: Doctors
Actor Soumitra Chatterjee stable but his kidney functions affected: Doctors
Tasks that await President- elect Joe Biden
Tasks that await President- elect Joe Biden
Biden’s H1B visa, green card plans likely to benefit thousands of Indians
Biden’s H1B visa, green card plans likely to benefit thousands of Indians
President-elect Joe Biden’s victory speech: Read full text here
President-elect Joe Biden’s victory speech: Read full text here
Watch: Joe Biden speaks on Donald Trump, reveals plan to tackle Covid
Watch: Joe Biden speaks on Donald Trump, reveals plan to tackle Covid
trending topics
Bihar Exit Polls Result 2020 LiveBihar Election 2020 LiveBihar Assembly Election 2020US Presidential Election 2020Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia’s Covid-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

delhi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In