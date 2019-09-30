Alma Mater: ‘Gurukul school Ghaziabad nurtures a child’s talents’

delhi

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 09:25 IST

Gurukul The School believes that each child is a miracle and should know that there has not been and will not be any one like him. It follows the philosophy “Non ducor, duco” (I am not led, I lead).

The school has encouraged students to speak their mind and identify their true potential as an individual and as a pillar of society.

I have seen big records being shattered. I have witnessed history being written by young, tender hands. I have seen sparks of genius generated by teachers in children who used to be shy. Over the course of 12 years in school, I have turned a new leaf. The corridors of my school stretch to the horizons of success. I feel proud to be a part of this institution. Launched in 2002, Gurukul The School has scaled great heights.

How can the sun shine without its warmth? A school with a breathtaking building and no philosophy is exactly like that. Hence, we at Gurukul blend modernity with tradition. We clasp the stars of the new era and infuse the glowing light of our traditions into them. Our core values of respect, honesty, compassion, fairness and responsibility flow like a breeze through each student and teacher and help us achieve the benchmarks we set.

If the student is a seed, the school is the soil. Just like the soil does, my school identifies the gifts each child has, provides him the resources and nurtures him with love, so that he may face each challenge life throws down to him. A proof of this is that we achieved the first rank in India among the top CBSE schools under the category ‘Individual attention to students’ in a survey conducted by Education Today. Everything here is spellbinding, from the state-of-the-art infrastructure to passionate teachers. In music and debates we top the charts. We create magnum opuses in arts. The list of accolades clinched by us, the Gurukulites, is as endless as the ocean.

My school not only instills in me the ability to dream, but also to realise them, and subsequently help many others to do the same. My Alma Mater, with its vision and efforts, is teaching few, but influencing millions. With this, I can say that I have not just been raised in a ‘school’. It is, for me, an abode, a paradise of knowledge, of perseverance, of grit, of friendship, of respect and memories, the ones which will sing in my heart throughout my life.

(The writer is a student of Class 11, Gurukul The School, Ghaziabad )

First Published: Sep 30, 2019 09:23 IST