Annual day celebrated at DPS, Vasant Kunj

Sep 09, 2019

The students of Delhi Public School, Vasant Kunj, celebrated their Annual Day with zeal and exhilaration.

The tales of Akbar and Birbal have been passed on from generation to generation, enthralling the young and the old. The students presented one such folklore in the form of a play. The programme began with a welcome speech by principal Bindu Sehgal. The class choir presented a rendition of a song by Amir Khusro followed by a contemporary dance based on a nazm by the poet, Tanveer Ghazi. The mini auditorium came alive with the era of Akbar, his inspiring friendship with Birbal and Birbal’s wit and humour. As many as 245 students captured the audience’s imagination with the delightful storyline and performances. The story not only tickled a funny bone but conveyed the message that “there is always a solution to a problem if one thinks with ease.” The day marked a proud moment for the meritorious students who received scholar badges for their excellence in academics. The programme concluded with the National Anthem.

Investiture Ceremony

The investiture ceremony of Lal Bahadur Sashtri School, Sec-3, RK Puram was held with zeal.

The occasion was graced by school chairman JP Aggarwal, manager Indu Shekhar, HoS Sunita Dogra, vice principal Amarjeet Kaur and head mistress Vandana Das. The student council was conferred with badges by the dignitaries. The school chairman and the manager handed over the school flag to the head boy and head girl. The chairman advised the council to honour the trust bestowed upon them and set an example for others. The manager hoped students would perform their duties with diligence. The HoS administered the oath to the student council and reminded them that they are the torch bearers of all the values the school stands for. The vice principal urged them to take up the responsibility with commitment and integrity. The ceremony concluded with the national anthem.

School Annual Award Ceremony

Excitement filled the air as Mount St Mary’s School, Delhi Cantt, celebrated its Junior School Annual Award Ceremony.

The purpose was to honour students who have excelled in the fields of academics, sports and co-curricular activities. Beyond the Horizon was the theme of the event. The chief guest was Lt. Gen. A. K. Bhatt, UYSM, AVSM, SM, VSM. Principal, Rev. Bro. Saji VJ, vice-principal, Rev. Bro. Arockia Raj, superior Rev Bro. Vincent, Rev. Bro. Sylvanus, junior school coordinator Neelam Kotnala, senior school coordinator Geo Mathew and middle school coordinator Filomina Jose graced the occasion. The winners beamed with joy as if saying, “Yes we did it.” The song by the choir refreshed everyone’s heart. The foot-tapping dances enthralled the audience. This was followed by the pinning of badges of the junior school council. Twenty four students pledged to uphold the values of leadership. The chief guest’s address motivated and inspired students. Then the parents mingled with the staff.

Convergence of Creative Genii at Amrita

Amrita Vidyalayam, Pushp Vihar, hosted a grand, two-day inter-school event titled Amrita Kala Sangam to provide students with avenues to showcase their talent. This year’s Amrita Kala Sangam offered nine competitions such as creative dance drama, haute couture, pantomime, robo-race, storytelling with puppets and youth parliament to the participating schools. More than 40 reputed schools, from the vicinity and far, participated in the contests. V. Shashank Shekhar, an IAS officer, presently working in the capacity of joint secretary to government of India, was the chief guest and the guest of honour, Shailendra Pandey, added a different dimension to the occasion. From different walks of life, many erudite dignitaries were present to evaluate the contestants. On the final day of the event, results were announced amidst cheers. Birla Vidya Niketan took away the rolling trophy. It was an enriching experience for the participants, guests as well as the host school.

Folk Dance with Patriotic Fusion and Folk Song Competition

Dance is the hidden language of the soul. Folk dance is a wonderful way to introduce young children to the world’s heritage. Sant Nirankari Public School, Govindpuri, won the first prize in both folk dance with patriotic fusion and folk song competition held at SNPS, Malviya Nagar.

It was a proud moment when students received their trophy from chief guests Bindiya Chabbra, executive president of SNCF and SC Talwar, MIE, SNPS Institution. Students performed in ethnic attires to show their talents and enthralled the audience with their Gondhal dance. The dancers of Govindpuri set the floor on fire with their performances.

Freshers’ Night

Newly appointed leaders of CSKM Public School, Chattarpur, organised Freshers’ Night to welcome new students and familiarise them with the other students and staff.

The programme began with the lighting of the lamp by principal Dr Shakuntla S Jaiman, vice principals S K Thakur and R K Tyagi, school head boy and head girl. This was followed by an invocation dance by senior secondary girls. The students participated in large numbers. Secondary school girls performed a foot-tapping dance. The participants enthralled the audience with performances on peppy numbers. The session was entertaining. party games were organised by the new appointments. Talent hunt filled the environment with excitement and joy .There was enthusiasm and happiness all around. All the freshers including the seniors rocked the stage and enjoyed the celebrations .The principal congratulated house teachers and students for hosting the programme.

Cerebro Quake - the H.K. Sharma Memorial Inter School Quiz Competition

New Green Field School, Saket, organised Cerebro Quake, the HK Sharma Memorial Inter-School Quiz Competition.

Several prestigious schools of Delhi took part in the event. NGFS Saket principal Protima Parbhakar and headmistress Versha Verma inaugurated the quiz. Twenty nine teams competed for the champion’s trophy and cash prize. After several rounds of quizzing Amity International School, Pushp Vihar, emerged as the winner. Chinmaya School and Amrita Vidyalam were the first runners-up and second runner-up respectively. The guest of honour Ashwini Prabhakar, CEO NGF College of Engineering and NK Sharma, director (administration) gave away the trophy and prizes. The quiz was appreciated and enjoyed by all.

Investiture Ceremony

St Mary’s Public School, Neb Sarai, organised the investiture ceremony to appoint members of the prefectorial board.

Director Dr Thomas George conferred badges and sashes on the student leaders. He appreciated the efforts of the principal and staff for selecting efficient leaders and inculcating leadership qualities is students. Principal Daisy Thomas administrated the oath and instructed the volunteers to fulfil their duties with sincerity. The team was headed by head girl Garima Manral, head boy Aniket Arora, cultural secretary Neha Arya and sports captain Lavish. The head boy on behalf of the prefectorial board expressed his gratitude towards the school. He made an appeal to the staff and students to provide their cooperation for the smooth conduct of their duties.

‘Synergizing Cultures’

Sadhu Vaswani International School For Girls, Shanti Niketan, organised an exhibition to display the technological and creative skills of senior school students.

It offered a platform to learners to experience the connexion of science, technology, literature and art. It was a day of celebration as the experience of the teachers combined with the energy of the students for learning and development. It allowed students to discover creative solutions to some of the world’s most complex challenges, address global needs, and foster a love for lifelong learning. Languages are an important part of human evolution. Self-expression, which is an indispensable need of humans, requires the medium of language. It is unfortunate that languages native to certain societies are become more prone to dissolution. If languages disappear, so will the treasure trove of memories that once belonged to an entire generation. This necessitates quick action to preserve and protect the endangered languages, which is why the United Nations declared this year The Year of Indigenous Languages. The annual exhibition was structured on the UN theme of the year to create a learning experience and prioritise integrative learning, critical thinking, and creative problem solving. Dr Smita Sehgal, HOD, History department, LSR College and an IAS officer Deepti Bagga, also alumni of SVISG were the guests of honour and the judges. The pillars of wisdom, principal Santosh Vyas and school manager Malini Mathrani, encouraged the students with their kind and sagacious words.

Sep 09, 2019