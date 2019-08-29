Bal Bharati school Delhi marks 75th anniversary

delhi

Aug 29, 2019

Bal Bharati Public School, GRH Marg, organised a curtain raiser ceremony to commemorate the contributions of the school’s apex body, the Child Education Society (CES), to the cause of education for 75 glorious years. The year 2019 also marks the 75th anniversary of Bal Bharati Public School, GRH Marg, the first institution to be set up under the aegis of CES in 1944.

At present, the CES is a conglomerate of 27 Bal Bharati educational institutions dedicated to excellence. The programme was presided over by LR Channa, president, CES, other eminent members of the CES board of management, members of the school managing committee, principals of different Bal Bharati institutions, members of the PTA and the Alumni Association, staff members, students and the parent body. A large number of super-annuated teachers had also been invited. The programme began with a havan ceremony. This was followed by cultural items. An audio-visual presentation was made on growth of the CES and BBPS, GR from their inception in 1944 to the present.

Principal LV Sehgal paid tribute to the founders, briefed the audience about the legacy of CES and highlighted the initiatives being taken to celebrate 75 years of the school. LR Channa, president CES highlighted his close association with CES spanning over more than three decades. He spoke about the “child” being the focus of all CES endeavours and emphasised that all must eschew negativity and march on. Former principal of BBPS, GRH Marg, SK Bhattacharya lauded the efforts of the founder-teachers in ensuring the success of the institution. Meenu Goswami, secretary manager of the school and principal BBPS, Pitampura, proposed the vote of thanks.

First Published: Aug 29, 2019