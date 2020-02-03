Delhi school events: Darshan Academy girl shines in Khelo India Youth Games

delhi

Updated: Feb 03, 2020 16:00 IST

Gold Medal Winner in Khelo India Youth Games 2020

Payal Vohra, a student of Darshan Academy, Delhi, won a gold in the under-17 400m and silver in 200 m athletics event at the Khelo India Youth Games in Guhawati.

Darshan Academy believes in holistic development i.e. development of body, mind and soul. It trains the students in different fields.

Earlier, Payal had won a gold in Junior National Games, gold in East Asian Korean Athletic Meet at Korea in 200m and 400m and gold in School National Games in 200 m. She earned the title The Golden Girl of Darshan Academy. She has been selected twice as the Best Athlete by CBSE.

The school organised a felicitation procession-cum-ceremony in her honour. Principal A David, headmistress, co-ordinators and students welcomed her at the gate. The principal gave a report of Payal’s achievements and how the school management, the Darshan Education Foundation, helps her and supports her financially. They were joined by Akhilesh Tripathi, MLA, Model Town, the chief guest. He had praise for her as she has made Delhi proud. Payal was presented a sports kit with a track suit. She has already been granted Sant Rajinder Singh Maharaj Scholarship and free education.

English Play Fest

Drama boosts self-confidence, develops the imagination and helps a person in facing the world. Keeping this in mind, Maxfort School, Rohini organised The Journey of Shakespeare in the assembly area.

Students showcased their talent in music, dance, theatre and compering. Principal Dr Ratna Chakravarty, headmistress, and parents appreciated the efforts of the children. Students presented lovely music and dance performances. There was a prayer dance, welcome song, drama on plays of Shakespeare and several foot-tapping numbers. Principal Dr Chakravarty and parents praised the students. The event concluded with a vote of thanks.

Annual Day

Mata Jai Kaur Public School, Ashok Vihar, celebrated its 42nd Annual Day highlighting the power of collective consciousness.

The dignitaries present were former governor of Manipur and Mizoram, former union home secretary, VK Duggal as the chief guest; Nikhil Arora, vice president, MD India Inc and Bhanu Pratap Singh, civil judge, metropolitan magistrate, Delhi as the guests of honour, chairman Surjit Singh, vice chairperson Rasna Singh, and PTA members. The event began with a shabad and lighting of the lamp. Principal Rashmi Mehta presented the annual school report. The English play, It’s Never Too Late, an adaptation of Doctor Faustus highlighted the victory of good over evil within us. The yoga presentation Panchtatva emphasised upon the importance of balancing the five elements of life. The mega event also saw the release of the school’s annual magazine, Sterling 2K19. Awards and scholarships were given to meritorious students. The dance drama Samvedna was aimed at making students understand their responsibility to preserve our surroundings. A research-oriented annual exhibition on the theme Let’s Make an Impact was also put up. The PTA members displayed healthier alternatives for students such as nutritious tiffins. The chief guest lauded the zeal and efforts of the students. He stressed on the importance of cooperation and teamwork. The programme concluded with the vote of thanks by head boy Shaurya Sawhney.

Annual Sports Meet- Spree

St Margaret Senior Secondary School, Prashant Vihar, organised its annual sports meet titled Spree 2020.

International athlete Seema Kaushik and power lifting champion Archana Jain were the special guests. The occasion was also graced by school chairman BR Goswami, managing director Naveen Goswami, Anju Goswami and principal Renu Jain. Seema Kaushik is currently working as an assistant professor in the department of physical education at Lakshmibai College, University of Delhi. She has won 13 medals for India in different Asian Masters Athletics Championship held at Singapore, Japan, Malaysia and Brazil. Archana Jain has been a fitness enthusiast for more than two decades and joined this iron game of powerlifting in 2016. She has been the winner of numerous gold and silver medals. The event started with a welcome dance. Students also took part in a fan drill, flower drill and chromatic fabric drill. There were special races for parents as well. Yoga performance brought a feeling of serenity. The dignitaries urged students to work hard and rise in life.

Felicitation Ceremony

DAV Public School, Ashok Vihar, organised a prize distribution function.

Principal Kusum Bhardwaj welcomed the guests Indira Vati, ACP (division 1), Dayanand Vats, Rotarian VP Verma and Sharad Chandra, station house officer. They appreciated the hard work and dedication of students and congratulated the achievers on their performance.

Young Efforts

After qualifying in the regional level science exhibition successfully, the students of Himalya International School, Rohini took part in the national-level science exhibition held at Suncity, Gurugram. Nearly 600 schools participated in the event. It was presided over by CBSE chairperson Anita Karwal (IAS) and director of academics Dr Joseph Emmanuel. The participants Apoorav and Uday were felicitated with appreciation certificates and their mentor Nisha Sharma was conferred an award for her expertise and guidance. The school expressed pride at the achievements of the team.

Spirit of Enterprise Award (Editor’s Choice) at Global Education Awards

GD Goenka Public School, Sector-9, Rohini won the Spirit of Enterprise Award (Editor’s Choice) at the Global Education Awards ceremony. VP Singh Badnore, governor of Punjab and administrator of UT Chandigarh and Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar of Udaipur presented the award. The jury said GD Goenka Public School has a profound impact on the way education is provided today.