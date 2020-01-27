Delhi school events: Venkateshwar Global holds The VGS Carnival

delhi

Updated: Jan 27, 2020 13:20 IST

The VGS Carnival

The Venkateshwar Global School, Rohini fraternity came together for The VGS Carnival, an event commensurate with the school’s Foundation Day.

The event is a fundraiser for the less fortunate members of society. All profits are donated to NGOs committed to the cause of the underprivileged. The day began with lighting of the lamp by chief guests Dr Pradeep Bhardwaj and Dr Anita Bhardwaj, medical directors at Six Sigma High Altitude Medical Rescue Services, Delhi. Recipients of numerous international and national awards, the guests declared the carnival open. They praised the students’ involvement in varied activities, ranging from stage presentations to food and games stalls.

The school opened its doors to Navjyoti Foundation yet again. Their students took part in a yoga session and put up a games stall. The school campus was filled with cheer and laughter from the rides that gave a chance to children and adults to let go of their worries. The carnival was also a platform to spread awareness about the Fit India Movement. It was fun to see people practising yoga postures and meditation and performing aerobic exercises. The sports department organised fun races. The school also organised a blood donation drive, which was supported by teachers and visitors.

Going Eco Friendly

St Margaret School, Derawal Nagar, spread the message of saying no to plastic through its annual exhibition titled Nirmiti.

Students displayed models, charts, fliers, articles, quotes and posters. They staged street plays, sang melodious songs with the message that it’s time we said no to plastics of all kinds. A guest from the High Court praised the efforts put in by the students and staff to inform everyone about what is plastic, how we obtain it, what are its uses and how hazardous it is.

Sanskar Samvardhan

Jain Bharati Mrigavati Vidyalaya, GTK Road, organised a Sanskar Samvardhan programme to inculcate values in youngsters.

The lighting of the ceremonial lamp was followed by Namokar Mahamantra, dance and shloka chanting. In his speech, Diwakar Raman spoke about the purpose of organising the programme and the need to instill values in youngsters. Each student was given a sum of Rs 50 by Vidyalaya chairman NK Jain and other members of the managing committee on behalf of Matushri Rajkumari Sumerchand Jain DK Jain family. They had to spend the money on the welfare of all living beings. On this occasion five teachers of the Vidyalaya were felicitated with certificates of appreciation. In his address, vidyalaya co-chairman DK Jain expressed his delight at the fact that the dream of Guru Vijay Vallabh of imparting knowledge with moral values was being realised at the Vidyalaya.

Disaster Management Training

Apeejay School, Pitampura, hosted a disaster management training session for students.

The organisation Zone4Solution conducted the training. RC Sharma, ex-director of Delhi Fire Services, said that Delhi is located in Seismic Zone IV which means that it falls in “high damage risk zone.” Preparedness and knowledge of how to deal with emergencies are the key to keeping oneself safe. The resource persons conducted mock drills and table top exercises. The staff and students took part in the training enthusiastically.

Spanish Day

Rukmini Devi Public School, Pitampura, organised a plethora of activities for students studying Spanish on Spanish National Day. The audience was acquainted with the importance of the national day of Spain and also told about the different ways it is celebrated in that country. The country’s flag was hoisted as students sang the Spanish national anthem. The students also made a PowerPoint presentation on interesting facts about Spain, its culture and civilisation.

Blessing Ceremony

St Margaret Sr Sec School, Prashant Vihar, organised a Blessing Ceremony for students titled “Swasti.”

The programme began with a hawan. Then students presented a musical skit on their 14 years at St Margaret. School chairman BR Goswami, managing director Naveen Goswami, Naveen Goswami and principal Renu Jain graced the occasion. They urged the students to work hard in their chosen field. Class 12 achievers were awarded certificates of excellence in scholastic and co-scholastic areas. Each student was gifted with a Sansevieria plant that symbolises the joy and good fortune. Teachers and parents showered their blessings on the students on the occasion.

Celebrating Constitution

DAV Public School, Ashok Vihar, celebrated the 70th year of the constitution in which students prepared pamphlets mentioning its key features.

Principal Kusum Bharadwaj took the initiative to hold the event for creating awareness. Inspired by Mahatma Gandhi, students made terracotta pots. They took part in a campaign on the following topics: Junk food, save water, no plastic and reduce wastage.