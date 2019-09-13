Guruvani: ‘Children now face many distractions’

delhi

Sep 13, 2019

What is the biggest professional challenge that you face in your role as a principal?

Today in the rapidly changing phase of technological interference and multiple distractions in the lives of our children, parents and elders are not able to deal with the youngsters. Sometimes the lack of understanding from the perspective of children leads to difficult situations at homes and in schools.

Once a teacher, always a teacher. Do you agree?

In my opinion, the more apt way of saying it should be “Once a teacher, always a learner,” I believe in it and advocate adopting the same as a way of life.

Success has become an obsession with people of all ages nowadays? Comment.

The need is to understand the true meaning of “success” and not in materialistic terms alone. The desire to succeed comes with passion, dedication and perseverance. Obsession is acceptable, if it is for the right cause and for the good of humanity.

What in your view is GenNext’s biggest strength? Which are the key areas of improvement?

GenNext has been brought up in the age of information revolution and limitless exposure to it. They, however, should be smart enough to discriminate between what is beneficial and what is detrimental. Multi-tasking is one of the USPs of GenNext. It is also advisable for them to have realistic goals and expectations to avoid undue stress and pressure. They should not hesitate in reaching out to people and be open to communication— the best way to ensure their mental wellbeing.

Given the diverse needs of today’s youngsters, what emphasis do you put on teacher training?

I have already redefined the phrase above and stated that once a teacher, always a learner. We invest heavily in training our teachers, to keep them abreast with the latest, encourage them to research and use them to optimise personalised learning of children in our care. We, at Ahlcon International School, have adopted the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals in our curriculum. Out teachers are not only trained but are valuable resources.

With their vast experience and wisdom how can the elderly contribute to student’s all-round growth and development?

The older generation has more experience of life. Using real life anecdotes of people of varied expertise, we can educate our children. Amalgamation of values with knowledge and experience will lead to all round growth and development of their personality.

What according to you is the role of media in education?

Media has always had a strong impact on the mindset of a larger group of people under its sphere of influence. Critical analysis of the situation and unbiased opinion is the basic expectation from the media in moulding the thought process and people’s approach to problem solving.

Tell us about your leisure activities and how you spend time with family and friends?

Reading and some physical activities, visiting places and people, playing with my pet are some of my leisure time activities.

Sanjay Yadav, principal, Ahlcon International School, Mayur Vihar.

