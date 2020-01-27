Guruvani: ‘Nurturing talent is a big challenge’

delhi

Updated: Jan 27, 2020 13:20 IST

Asked about GenNext’s biggest strength, she says that confidence and curiosity as attributes that define contemporary students.

What is the biggest professional challenge that you face in your role as a principal?

Students today are a reservoir of talent and energy. The biggest challenge is to identify and nurture their talent and give encouragement to let that talent blossom. As head of an institution, I need to be the pedagogical leader for teachers, students and parents. The onus of setting a vision and carving a progress path for my school rests on me and my team. My challenge is to maintain high standards of teaching and ensure an environment of happiness and enthusiasm.

Once a teacher, always a teacher. Do you agree?

Yes, I do agree. It’s impossible to get out of this calling. The sheer joy of holding a little hand and then watching it grow, learn, react as time passes is a gratification and no one can wriggle out of it. The biggest satisfaction comes when I see my students as successful and noble citizens. The will to give more to my profession grows stronger. My appeal is to never let the teacher in you die, let this torch be a guiding light and let’s lead the new generation by example.

Success has become an obsession with people of all ages nowadays? Comment.

I don’t see anything wrong in that. Unless one is obsessed with an idea, he would not be able to change it to reality. The quest for success drives all human activity. Had Thomas Alva Edison not been obsessed with success, he wouldn’t have invented the bulb. The only concern is the haste with which this new generation tries to climb the ladder to the top which may need to be discouraged. At the same time we must ensure that the students get an atmosphere of information and research so that they can explore their interests and take up tasks they love to do.

What is your view is GenNext’s biggest strength? Which are the key areas of improvement?

Confidence and curiosity are the two attributes that define contemporary students. The youth today are well informed, talented and ambitious. They are tech savvy and resourceful citizens of the world. Their biggest strength is their insatiable desire to learn. Students today have lots of questions and are also ready to absorb and imbibe. Therefore DHS aims at stoking imagination, innovation and knowledge.

Given the diverse needs of today’s youngsters, what emphasis do you put on teacher training?

A class is the mirror of its teacher’s personality. Sensitising teachers towards the dignity of their profession is important. Gennext is vulnerable and insecure in many ways. Modern day teachers not just need to be well versed with their subjects, but also need to be an emotional and behavioural guide and a role model. Regular workshops, capacity building programmes, life skills training, stress management exercises are taken up in our school. In short, stress in laid on teacher’s professional and emotional training.

With their vast experience and wisdom, how can the elderly contribute to student’s all-round growth and development?

The elderly can play a pivotal role in bridging the generation gap and in sensitising the youth about the Indian value system. My experience has been that children bought up in joint families can adjust easily among their peer groups, are more patient and happy as compared to the children from nuclear or broken families. The reason may be that they have the company of grandparents. They have been nurtured by bedtime stories. We at DHS encourage happy relationships between generations. Respect for elders forms an important part of our curriculum.

What according to you is the role of Media in Education?

The impact of media on society is speedy and strong. Hence, media in all its forms can play an important role in spreading education which in turn will decide the quality of our citizens. I strongly feel that the media needs to propagate a positive outlook. Media has the might to transform us from a nation of seekers to a generation of believers with a strong sense of pride and an even stronger desire to contribute to national growth. Proper use of social and information media by educators can play a role in nation building.

Tell us about your leisure activities and how you spend time with family and friends?

It is said leisure is a prerequisite to creativity. I love to read, so books are a constant friend and great stress buster. Nothing gives me more pleasure than time spent with family. My family is my biggest support system, inspiring me to devote myself to the work I love. No matter how busy I am, I make time to enjoy with family and friends; we watch a movie together or go for outings on weekends or socialise. These moments re-energise me.