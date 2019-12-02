Guruvani: ‘Obsession needed for success in life’

delhi

Updated: Dec 02, 2019 16:17 IST

What is the biggest professional challenge that you face in your role as a principal?

Schools are a type of organisation that improve teenagers’ minds, teach them to become responsible adult and prepare them for the future with new knowledge.

The biggest challenge is the gap that exists between parents and their expectations from their children and the school .All the parents want their ward to excel but ignore individual differences. Their expectations sometimes kill the instincts of a child .At early ages of life, a child develops attitudes towards different things. This phase is like a blank paper on which whatever would be written would remain forever. So, dealing with kids needs requires wisdom. A school polishes individuality.

Once a teacher always a teacher. Do you agree?

A teacher’s role continues even at home or after retirement. I meet many ex-students in different places and when they acknowledge and greet us in the crowd I feel happy. Once a teacher, we always remain a teacher in students’ mind and hearts.

Success has become an obsession with people of all ages nowadays. Comment.

There is only one way for success and that is obsession. If you want to succeed in any field, you have to get obsessed and you can’t let anything stand in the way of achievement. Successful people always make it because they find passion in what they do and they become obsessed with it. Until you become obsessed with your own mission, no one takes you seriously. Obsession ensures that you put all your energy towards this one outcome, one idea and somehow, it returns to you.

Given the diverse needs of today’s youngsters, what emphasis do you put on teacher training?

Teaching is the most dynamic and challenging profession. When you are in charge of human lives and the future of civilisation, the need for perfection is mandatory. I call for continuous professional development and capacity building of teachers. Teachers should be provided with professional training to remain updated. Students also look up to highly-trained teachers. There is a shift in the way teachers were trained then and now. In-service training can empower teachers to execute a rich and high-quality liberal curriculum. Teachers should be regularly trained to use modern analytical and practical tools to teach their subject and concept in a livelier manner.

What in your view is GenNext’s biggest strength? Which are the key areas of improvement?

GenNext’s biggest strength is technology. They are tech-savvy and the whole world is at their fingertips. Technology helps them to receive diverse information and makes them specialised in their area of interest. GenNext is competitive and resourceful. They are smart workers. We need to teach them to think critically and creatively and be democratic. We should also focus on the emotional and social needs of students. We also need to work on building a strong and healthier relationship with their family and society. We need to empower GenNext’s in the spiritual and moral front.

What according to you is the role of media in education?

The media has played a key role in changing the mindset of people. Therefore, I feel media should play a positive role in channelising the youth’s energy, knowledge and zeal. The media helps to raise the level of education. It makes us aware of different subjects. Teachers can connect and relate their subjects by giving illustrations of current happenings.

Tell us about your leisure activities and how you spend time with family and friends?

I read a lot. So love for books is natural. Music, cooking and travelling are other pastimes. I enjoy travelling with my family. Working for society gives me pleasure. I attend workshops and seminars conducted by the HRD ministry and try to bring a change in our education system.

Veena Goel, principal, Saraswati Bal Mandir, Rajouri Garden