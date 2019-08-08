Hansraj Model conducts tree plantation drive

delhi

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 11:08 IST

Hansraj Model School, Punjabi Bagh, carried out a tree plantation drive on its premises to spread environmental awareness among students.

Principal Heemal Handoo Bhat welcomed chief guest MCD mayor Kailash Sankhala and his team. Primary wing students took part in the awareness drive, planting saplings in the school garden. Hansarians also prepared banners on the importance of tree plantation to reduce air pollution and raised slogans. Sankhala and Bhat presided over cultural programmes presented by students of the intermediate department. Through their performances the students provided an insight into the culture, traditions and art forms of three Indian states and won applause from the chairpersons and the audience. In her address, Bhat acquainted the audience with the chief guest and shared the initiatives undertaken by the school for conservation of the green cover. Sankhala acknowledged the role of the school in raising environmental awareness among students and their parents. Sankhala appreciated the range of efforts made by the principal and the students for saving Mother Earth. Bhat presented a handmade painting depicting the art form of Andhra Pradesh to the chief guest.

First Published: Aug 08, 2019 11:07 IST