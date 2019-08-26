Health camp held at Sant Nirankari Public School

delhi

Health Camp

Sant Nirankari Charitable Foundation (SNCF) organised a health camp at Sant Nirankari Public School, Govindpuri to ensure healthy lifestyles.

It is rightly said that a healthy mind resides in a healthy body and a healthy body is the key to a happy, hale and hearty life. The event was held under the guidance of Bindiya Chhabra, executive president, SNCF.

A team of 15 doctors and 22 volunteers of SNCF conducted the health camp for the students on the school premises. The camp focused on eye check-up, dental check-up, ENT check-up and general body fitness examination. Different medicines and recommendations were given to the students. This initiative helped students to become aware of different health issues. The doctors made students aware of the ill-effects of using cell phones. Eye specialists taught exercises to students for eye care. Students also learnt some exercises from the general physicians to stay fit. They learnt a mantra, “Stay close to fitness and break the proximity of illness.” Headmistress Neeraj Mahipal Chawla thanked SNCF members for making the camp a success.

Save Water Campaign

Abu Dhabi-based brother sister team of Varnica and Rohin Bajaj conducted a session at SBDAV Public School, Vasant Vihar on how to make polluted Delhi green.

The brother-sister team has won the Sharjaah Award and the Diana Award. Rohin Bajaj’s name is mentioned in the Guinness World Records for promoting environmental-friendly practices. It was an enlightening session for students. The foundation years of the student life are crucial for building moral and ethical values. SBDAV Public School organised a workshop for members of the Eco Club, Phoenix School Enterprise and the student council. Rohin, a Class 10 student from Abu Dhabi Indian School, Abu Dhabi, has written pamphlets and volunteered for several community projects. The session was invigorating and motivating for students.

Orientation Programme

Lal Bahadur Shashtri School, Sector-3, R.K Puram, organised an orientation programme for parents to familiarise them with the curriculum, code of conduct, teaching methods and co-scholastic activities.

The programme began with a welcome speech by vice-principal Amarjeet Kaur. She laid stress on effective parent-teacher communication and sought their support for the overall development of students. School headmistress Vandana Das briefed parents about the school, its vision and mission, code of conduct, and an overview of academics, areas of observation and activities. The school curriculum involves hands-on learning activities which help in all round development of children.

Students presented a cultural programme including a skit on the Clean India Initiative and a fashion show. The Little Rampers of the Lal Bahadur Shashtri School left everyone spellbound with their talent. Later teachers answered the queries of parents. The programme concluded with a vote of thanks.

Exhibition

Royal Public School, Gurugram, held an exhibition of art and craft work by students on its campus.

The work was amazing. These exhibits made by students were attractive, colourful and useful. There were many sections which aroused the interest of parents. Students prepared models of rainwater harvesting, water cooler, AK-47, volcano, rope way, electric circuit and heart with the help of teacher Rekha Chhabra. They demonstrated these models to the parents. The event showcased the talent of students. Principal Naresh Kumar Gulati motivated students to develop their talent and creativity further.

Health and Hygiene Workshop

Hindustan Times organised a workshop on health and hygiene at Poorna Prajna Public School, Vasant Kunj.

The resource person informed students about the advantages of healthy eating habits. Then an interactive session was held with the students. Some students won keychains. The workshop emphasised on students inculcating healthy habits in their lifestyles. Headmistress Priya C thanked the resource person for conducting an effective workshop.

