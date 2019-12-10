e-paper
KDB Public School marks Annual Day

The school gave prizes to achievers in academics and sports

delhi Updated: Dec 10, 2019 15:43 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Students presented a cultural extravaganza, Dhanurdhar: Ek Gatha
         

KDB Public School, Ghaziabad, celebrated its Annual Day with Anil Agarwal, Rajya Sabha MP, as the chief guest.

NK Bajaj, chairperson, Ashwini Bajaj and Vandana Bajaj, A K Bagga, manager, and Bimla Saini, director, also graced the occasion. The lighting of the lamp was followed by an inspirational song by the choir. Principal Nivedita Rana welcomed the dignitaries and guests with packets of seeds. She stressed on the need for such programmes to unearth the hidden talent of students and help them overcome their shyness in their formative years. She said the school is the only place where children can overcome their inhibitions and develop into confident individuals. The principal read out the annual report, informing the dignitaries and parents about the school’s achievements. Students who performed well in scholastic and co-scholastic areas were awarded certificates and cash prizes. The highlight of the evening was the cultural extravaganza Dhanurdhar, Ek Gatha, which sought to motivate every person to undertake a journey of self-discovery and success. The students brought to life events of the Mahabharat through theatrics and dance which was a feast for the eyes. With his determination Arjun turned an impossible into victory. The legend of Arjun played by Armaan Khan of Class 6, Deepanshu Tomar of Class 11 and Vibhor of Class 12 came alive. The story of this hero inspired the students never to deviate from the right path and kept the audience enthralled. The chief guest complimented the school for inculcating right values in today’s generation and congratulated the participants for putting up a spectacular show. Chairman NK Bajaj praised the students’ efforts and said that it is the effort put into playing that role is what matters the most. He also proposed the vote of thanks.

