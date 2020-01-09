National Victor principal shares teaching methods

delhi

Updated: Jan 09, 2020 15:39 IST

Veena Mishra, principal of National Victor Public School, IP Extension, recently attended an Educational Leadership and School Improvement Programme in London.

The programme was organised by the UCL Institute of Education (IOE), London which is a leading institute in education. It was a two-day programme on teaching pedagogy to share and discuss the practices of learning being followed in London schools and how they can be implemented for students across the world. School principals from different corners of the world participated in this prestigious programme. Mishra also discussed the teaching pedagogy followed in her school. She represented the school and presented innovative ideas in pedagogy at the international platform.

Under an exchange programme, a team of PhD scholars from the Imperial College of London visited the school to learn about the teaching pedagogy of the school so that both sides can work collaboratively for students. The aim of these exchange visits was to promote global citizenship and education to empower learning of all ages so that they can help resolve global challenges and contribute to peace. The team from London praised the school campus with its lush green playground, AC classrooms with smart boards, swimming pool, CCTV surveillance, well equipped science labs and other modern amenities. It was a successful visit. The UCL Institute of Education conferred the Exemplary Leader in the Field of Education Award on Mishra.