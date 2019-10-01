e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 01, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Oct 01, 2019

NK Bagrodia Public School hosts English debate

NK Bagrodia Public School, Sector-9, Rohini, hosted the NK Bagrodia Memorial Inter-School English Debate Competition.

delhi Updated: Oct 01, 2019 20:44 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
NK Bagrodia Public school hosts English debate.
NK Bagrodia Public school hosts English debate.(HT Photo)
         

Inter School English Debate Competition

NK Bagrodia Public School, Sector-9, Rohini, hosted the NK Bagrodia Memorial Inter-School English Debate Competition.

Fifty two participants from 26 schools put forward their views in favour and against the topic: “Aspirations of parents kill the childhood of our children.” The judges were Rekha Sharma, former principal of Bal Bharati Public School, Rohini and Vandana Kanodia, head of English department, Titiksha Public School, Rohini. The principal escorted managing committee member Dinesh Kumar Gupta, director SK Bhattacharya and the judges for the lighting of the lamp ceremony. In his welcome address principal Prashant Parashar B welcomed the dignitaries and wished all the participants good luck. Members of the jury were presented with mementoes. The special guests were KC Gupta and MD Gupta. Raghav Bagrodia also found the debate competition engaging. The results were announced by Rekha Sharma. Tanvi Purohit from NK Bagrodia Public School, Dwarka, bagged the first position. Vriti Batra, from KIIT World School, and Shreya Sharma from NK Bagrodia Public School, Dwarka, bagged the second and third positions, respectively. NK Bagrodia Public School, Dwarka bagged the rolling trophy for best team. Chairperson Pushpa Devi Bagrodia felicitated the winners with trophies and cash prizes.

First Published: Oct 01, 2019 14:55 IST

tags
top news
‘Divisive politics won’t work’: Mamata Banerjee counters Amit Shah on NRC
‘Divisive politics won’t work’: Mamata Banerjee counters Amit Shah on NRC
Oct 01, 2019 21:10 IST
Amid economic slowdown, GST collection dips to 19-month low
Amid economic slowdown, GST collection dips to 19-month low
Oct 01, 2019 20:50 IST
Petrol pump ablaze in Patna, locals claim pleas of continuous leak ignored
Petrol pump ablaze in Patna, locals claim pleas of continuous leak ignored
Oct 01, 2019 20:50 IST
‘Itna Kashmir kiya ke Karachi bhool gaye’: Gambhir on PAK security
‘Itna Kashmir kiya ke Karachi bhool gaye’: Gambhir on PAK security
Oct 01, 2019 18:38 IST
India’s largest ‘charkha’ made of waste plastic inaugurated in Noida
India’s largest ‘charkha’ made of waste plastic inaugurated in Noida
Oct 01, 2019 21:27 IST
Twitter erupts after Rishabh Pant’s exclusion from India Test team
Twitter erupts after Rishabh Pant’s exclusion from India Test team
Oct 01, 2019 19:22 IST
Turkey building naval warship for Pakistan, says President Erdogan
Turkey building naval warship for Pakistan, says President Erdogan
Oct 01, 2019 10:29 IST
As Saha wins back Test spot, former India keeper shares comeback story
As Saha wins back Test spot, former India keeper shares comeback story
Oct 01, 2019 20:36 IST
trending topics
IPL 2020 AuctionLIC Assistant RecruitmentBJP Maharashtra polls ListDeepika PadukoneNavratri Day 3navratri Makeup TipsPMC BankIBPS PO Admit CardBank HolidaysDabangg 3 TeaserOnePlus TVSatyameva Jayate 2 first postersAmit Shah
don't miss
latest news
India News
Delhi News