NK Bagrodia Public school hosts English debate.

delhi

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 20:44 IST

Inter School English Debate Competition

NK Bagrodia Public School, Sector-9, Rohini, hosted the NK Bagrodia Memorial Inter-School English Debate Competition.

Fifty two participants from 26 schools put forward their views in favour and against the topic: “Aspirations of parents kill the childhood of our children.” The judges were Rekha Sharma, former principal of Bal Bharati Public School, Rohini and Vandana Kanodia, head of English department, Titiksha Public School, Rohini. The principal escorted managing committee member Dinesh Kumar Gupta, director SK Bhattacharya and the judges for the lighting of the lamp ceremony. In his welcome address principal Prashant Parashar B welcomed the dignitaries and wished all the participants good luck. Members of the jury were presented with mementoes. The special guests were KC Gupta and MD Gupta. Raghav Bagrodia also found the debate competition engaging. The results were announced by Rekha Sharma. Tanvi Purohit from NK Bagrodia Public School, Dwarka, bagged the first position. Vriti Batra, from KIIT World School, and Shreya Sharma from NK Bagrodia Public School, Dwarka, bagged the second and third positions, respectively. NK Bagrodia Public School, Dwarka bagged the rolling trophy for best team. Chairperson Pushpa Devi Bagrodia felicitated the winners with trophies and cash prizes.

First Published: Oct 01, 2019 14:55 IST