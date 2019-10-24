Scholar badges given at DPS, Vasant Kunj

delhi

Investiture and Scholar Badge Ceremony

Delhi Public School, Vasant Kunj organised an investiture and scholar badge ceremony.

Padma Bhushan awardee VK Shunglu, chairman, DPS Society was the chief guest. Rear Adm (retd.) MM Chopra, vice chairman, the DPS Society and chairperson managing committee DPS Vasant Kunj presided over the function. Delhi transport minister Kailash Gahlot also graced the ceremony.

The event began with the welcoming of the guests by principal Bindu Sehgal. The school choir presented a rendition of the song, Hum Sab Bhartiya Hain, which set the tone for the ceremony. This was followed by the welcome address by Rear Admiral Chopra. He greeted the august gathering and extended a warm welcome to Shunglu. He emphasised on the importance of sports in student life. He also highlighted the achievements of the DPS Society under the leadership of Shunglu. Next, students presented a dance performance, Shivanjali.

In his address, Shunglu congratulated the meritorious students on their achievements and motivated the young leaders of the Student Council to forge ahead in life. He urged them to hone their language skills in particular. The guests gave badges to the 102 students who had bagged prestigious school posts. Thereafter, 37 meritorious students of Class 12 were awarded gold medals while blue coat and tie and various subject proficiencies were awarded to 35 scholars. Later, students were felicitated with gold medals for exemplary performance in prestigious National Level SMTE, JSTSE and NTSE. Young sporting stars of the school were also commended for bringing laurels in several zonal, CBSE as well as Inter-DPS Events.

Model United Nations

The students of the The Ardee School, New Friends Colony participated in the Modern School Model United Nations conference.

The conference was organised with simulations of the General Assembly, Special Committee on Peacekeeping forces, Human Rights Commission and even. An all India political party meet held on the agenda of threat of communal violence after December 9, 1992. The committees tackled different issues such as climate action and justice, civil war and peacekeeping forces, trade and economic cooperation in Asia. The student delegates of The Ardee School, who were each allotted a country portfolio presented speeches, debated and lobbied over the course of 3 days to present resolutions to chairs of committees. The conference was an exercise of empowerment of the future diplomats and decision makers. The conference was opened by former ambassador to Japan, Deepa Wadhwa. She stressed on the importance of the voice of the younger generation such as Greta Thunberg. The students of The Ardee School had marked presence in the General Assembly with the delegation from Thailand with their proposed resolution being passed with a unanimous vote. Later in the week students from The Ardee School will also take part in the Dhirubhai Ambani Model United Nations Conference in Mumbai.

Career Fair

Tagore International School, East of Kailash, organised a career fair.

The objective of the fair was to inform students about opportunities for higher education in India and abroad. Prof Pankaj Chaudhary from Shyam Lal College, Delhi University informed students from different streams of Classes 11 and 12 about the admission process in Delhi University and the courses offered by the affiliated colleges. He answered queries by the students and parents regarding faculty, fee structure, scholarship options, and eligibility requirements. He also informed them about the opportunities in unconventional fields.

An interactive session with Anirban Roy, a reputed journalist, film maker and editor helped students learn about the career prospects in journalism and the eligibility criteria. Rohit Chadda, CEO of digital business at Zee group, co-founder Foodpanda and the founder of Paylo, informed students about the things to keep in mind while starting one’s own business. Seminars were also conducted for careers in the hospitality industry by Nagesh Shrimal, general manager, the Ambassador’s Sky Chef; careers in aviation industry by Captain Surpreet Taneja; careers in robotics by Sandeep Kahnani, marketing head, Winginfotech; and careers in architecture and design by Prof Tapan K. Chakravarty, senior professor, School of Design, Pearl Academy. A session with Arsh Ali, India’s youngest archaeologist fascinated the students. These sessions gave students an opportunity to assess career options. Principal Mallika Preman emphasised on the importance of making informed decisions and reiterated the importance of knowing one’s potential and area of interest before making a decision. The career fair on the whole helped students to make an informed choice.

Tender Expressions

SBDAV Public School, Vasant Vihar, organised several activities on the theme of sustainable alternatives titled “Tender Expressions.”

Students and parents took part in the event. The chief guest was Dr DV Sethi, secretary, DAV College Managing Committee. Other dignitaries were Rakesh Khatri from Eco Root Foundation, parents and well wishers from Vasant Vihar. The programme began with the lighting of the lamp and a havan. The students were informed about the theme. They presented their ideas in projects, models, charts, posters, talk show, pledge, slogans, audits, songs, dance and street plays. The students disseminated information on reduction of carbon footprint, sustainability aspect in modes of transport, replacement of concrete with green alternatives, usage of eco-friendly paints, sustainable architecture, inclusive information and polices for environment friendly practices, ill effects of micro plastics, adoption of bio-friendly methods and tetra pack recycling. An initiative was undertaken to utilise e-waste. An e-waste bin was installed at the reception for encouraging recycling of e-waste and it was welcomed by teachers, parents and students.

The Phoenix Club of budding entrepreneurs put up a stall for the sale of products made by students. ISA projects were also displayed.

Educational and Fun Filled Three Day Trip

Birla Vidya Niketan, Pushp Vihar, organised a three-day fun-filled educational trip to Mumbai and Lonavala for Commerce and Economics students.

The first day began with a session at the National Stock Exchange on the working of the share market and its role. This was followed by a session on the securities markets at the National Institute of Securities Markets and also a Trading Simulation Lab session where the students experienced virtual trading. They were able to apply the knowledge they had acquired. The students took part in a cultural event and games organised by NISM students.

On the second day, the students had a gala time at Imagica. They enjoyed thrilling rides and experienced the snow park. The beats of the DJ night ended the day. On the last day, they went sightseeing around Lonavala and trekked to the Buddhist Monastery Caves built during the reign of Ashoka and the Wax Museum that had statues of 80 celebrities. Complete with education, sightseeing and fun, it was a marvellous journey arranged by the school.

