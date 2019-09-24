SSLT Gujarat Senior Sec School marks annual day

delhi

Annual Day Celebration

SSLT Gujarat Sr Sec School, Raj Niwas Marg, organised its Annual Day on the theme “150 years of celebrating Mahatma Gandhi.”

The event began with the lighting of lamp by chief guest Manoj Tiwari, MP, school manager Amitabh Patel, chairman Ketan Shah, principal Dr Arti Sharma, Gujarati Samaj president Kaushik Pandy, Gujarati Samaj general secretary Nitin Acharya and Gujarati Samaj trustees. The principal welcomed the dignitaries. The highlights were an action dance, Garba, Swachh Bharat Abhiyan skit and rope skipping. Students were awarded prizes for scholastic and co-scholastic achievements amid applause. Nitin and Anuradha were awarded the Pride of the School and Appreciation Award respectively. The principal presented the annual report for the year. Tiwari appreciated the show put up by the students and wished for a bright future for the school. The school chairman proposed the vote of thanks. The function concluded with the national anthem.

Global Guru Conclave

Aruna Sivaraj, head of school, Himalaya Public School, Sector-7, Rohini, presented her views in favour of having NCERT books at a conclave on the advantages and disadvantages of NCERT versus private publishers.

The conclave was organised by Global Guru. Several other educators were in favour of promoting private publishers.

Sivaraj said NCERT books were written by eminent intellectuals. They were user-friendly and economical, she said.

There was a healthy discussion at the conclave. Such discussions would help in improving the quality of study material that students get.

CBSE Teachers Award

Dr Pratibha Kohli, principal, Maharaja Agrasen Model School, CD Block Pitampura, is the proud recipient of CBSE Teachers Award for services to the community in education. Union HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank conferred the award at the Pravasi Bharatiya Kendra, Chanakyapuri in the presence of HRD minister of state Sanjay Dhotre, CBSE chairperson Anita Karwal and CBSE secretary Anurag Tripathi. Dr Pratibha Kohli is known for her contribution to the field of education. She has experience of over 28 years in education. The educationist has developed a learner-centred pedagogy in school and helped in the success of students in different fields. She helped set up an innovative, eco-friendly and economical micro scale chemistry lab in the school. She was a resource person for CBSE capacity building programmes and also a certified Microsoft Innovative Educator. As a mentor of change for Atal Tinkering Lab, she motivated her students to think out of the box. MAMS feels proud to have its mentor honoured at the national level.

Sanskar Samvardhan Programme

Jain Bharati Mrigavati Vidyalaya, GTK Road, organised a Sanskar Samvardhan programme to inculcate values in students.

The lighting of the lamp was followed by Namokar Mahamantra, a dance and Shloka chanting. In his speech, Diwakar Raman spoke about the purpose of organising the programme and the need to instil values in youngsters. Each student of the Vidyalaya was given a sum of Rs 50 by Vidyalaya chairman NK Jain and other members of the managing committee on behalf of Matushri Rajkumari Sumerchand Jain DK Jain family. They had to spend the money for the welfare of all living beings. Five teachers of the Vidyalaya were felicitated for their contribution in the field of education. In his address, Vidyalaya co-chairman DK Jain expressed his delight at the fact that the dream of Guru Vijay Vallabh of imparting knowledge with moral values was being realised in the Vidyalaya.

Investiture Ceremony

DAV Public School, Sector-7, Rohini, appointed a school cabinet at an investiture ceremony.

The cabinet was given the responsibility of leading the school from the front with their commitment, confidence and competence. Principal Rajbir Kaur congratulated the cabinet members. She motivated them to do their best, be role models and extended a supporting hand to the student council for the smooth running of the school. Students were prepared to lay the groundwork for success and move ahead as a team. The office bearers took a pledge to keep the motto of loyalty, truth and honour in high esteem and to fulfil their duty with sincerity.

Van Mahotsav

Trees are nature’s best gifts to mankind and are our lifeline. The primary wing of DAV Public School, Ashok Vihar, celebrated Van Mahotsav under the leadership of principal Kusum Bhardwaj.

The event started with a special assembly. Class 5 students presented a skit on the theme. Class 4 students and Eco Club members planted saplings. Class 6 performed a rap on Say No To Plastic. At the end, Class 7 took part in a terrarium activity.

Annual Installation Ceremony

Growth never happens by mere chance; it is the result of forces working together. With this thought, Modern Public School, Shalimar Bagh organised the annual installation ceremony of the Interact Club.

Students presented a variety of cultural events. The chief guest was Rotarian Vivek Sardana and the other dignitaries were Rotarians Sourav Garg and Deepak Ganju. President Nitya Arora and members of the board of directors presented collars to the young leaders. In his address, the guest stressed on the importance of doing social service to make the world a better place.

Delhi State Basket Ball Championship

The girls basketball team of Sachdeva Public School, Pitampura, bagged the first position in the Delhi State Basket Ball Championship. The Delhi Basket Ball Association organised the Junior Men and Women Basketball Championships at Bal Bharati Public School, Pitam Pura. Twenty teams from different schools and clubs participated in the event. The girls’ team of Sachdeva Public School, Pitampura, defeated Bal Bharati Public School, Pitam Pura in the finals 49-37.

Investiture Ceremony

Guru Tegh Bahadur Public School, Model Town, conducted an investiture ceremony with pomp and dignity. The newly appointed student council vowed to uphold the values of the school. The swearing-in ceremony was graced by principal Baljeet Kaur. Chamanjeet Singh is the new head boy and Kirti Tandon is the head girl. The house captains, sports captains, the discipline captains and the prefects were the other members of the student council. All the members were given sashes and badges. The principal administered the oath to the student council. They pledged to hold the motto of the school in high esteem. She reminded them that with position comes responsibility towards themselves, their school and peers. The programme came to an end with national anthem.

