St Mary’s Public School Delhi gets a new prefectorial board

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 14:06 IST

Investiture Ceremony

St Mary’s Public School, Neb Sarai, organised an investiture ceremony to hand over responsibilities to members of the prefectorial board. Director Dr Thomas George conferred badges and sashes on the board members. He appreciated the efforts of the principal and staff for selecting efficient leaders and inculcating leadership qualities is students. Principal Daisy Thomas administrated oaths and instructed volunteers to fulfil their duties with sincerity. The team was headed by head girl Garima Manral, head boy Aniket Arora, cultural secretary Neha Arya and sports captain Lavish. The head boy expressed his gratitude towards the school. He made an appeal to the staff and students to provide their cooperation for the smooth conduct of their duties.

Scouts And Guides Training Camp

Poorna Prajna Public School, Vasant Kunj organised a Scouts and Guides training camp for three days.

About 115 students participated in the cubs and bulbul section for junior wing and scouts and guides for senior wing. Instructors from Delhi State Bharat Scouts and guides training centre facilitated the event for training the young minds. It was an amazing experience for the students and teachers involved in the camp. The instructors organised several activities. On the first day the Scouts and Guides flag was hoisted and several fun-filled activities were held. Special duties were allocated to the patrol leaders. Students were acquainted with Scouts and Guides prayer, pratigya (promise), signs, salutes, rules, racing events, tug of war, and tying knots. Students were also informed about the uniform. The event was held in collaboration with Delhi State Bharat Scouts and Guides Training Centre.

European Sojourn

The students of Bhatnagar International School, Paschim Vihar, went on an educational trip to CERN, the United Nations office in Geneva, and the Euro Space Centre in Europe.

The objective was to promote a scientific aptitude and technological culture among young people. Nestled in the Alps, Geneva is a global hub of scientific research. At CERN, using the most powerful particle accelerators in the world, scientists could be seen gaining insights into the Universe’s structure by studying how particles interact when they collide. Students were impressed to see the United Nations office, where decisions are made on everything from individual rights and empowerment to advancing disarmament. Students then visited the Euro Space Centre in Brussels. They got experience of astronaut training. The Euro Space Centre offered an array of recreational and educational activities under the supervision of instructors. The Space Shuttle mission from lift-off to re-entry, moonwalk, multi axis and rotating chairs enthralled the learners. The activities promoted a sense of sharing, solidarity and respect for others. They encouraged debate and exchange. It offered the students opportunity to discover and understand the world with a critical, informed and curious eye. The trip also offered sightseeing opportunities. The attractions included the Jet d’ Eau fountain situated in Lake Geneva, Mt Titlis, Vatican City tour, Disneyland and the Colloseum. The students strengthened friendships and created memories to last a lifetime. The teachers Divya Bhasin and Namita Asri were incharge of the girls team comprising Chehak, Bhavya, Shivani, Suhani, Rhea, Ishita, Deveshi, Chetanya, Kashvi, Anoushka, Vamika, Prabhnoor Kaur, Pavani, Mehma Kaur Anand, Nandini, Kanishka, Devanshi, Diya, Gul, Arshia, Nandini, Khushi, Saanvi, Jahnvi, Harkiran Kaur, Vanshika and Akansha.

Collaborative and Exploratory Activities

Dr Onika Mehrotra, vice principal of Kalka Public School, Alaknanda, has developed several creative, fun-filled classroom activities to make learning pleasant.

These structured activities help develop holistic learners, higher order thinking skills, creativity, teamwork, quantitative reasoning, and digital literacy along with social responsibility. Learning outcomes from the project includes possibility to learn from natural consequences, mistakes and reinforcement of moral values in life. These activities contribute to a child’s basic motor development and enjoyment of movement. The goal of structured activity is to have fun while learning, so that children do not even know they are learning. The idea is to create an environment where children learn by experimenting and doing things on their own. Most classrooms have at least one impulsive student; some classes have more than one. These impulsive students create problems and then display regret for their actions. These structured activities are a simple solution for the impulsive students as they enhance their physical, mental and creative development through these activities. Hence such creative activities are the need of the hour for the betterment of all children.

Investiture Ceremony

Jaypee Public School, Greater Noida, conducted its investiture ceremony. The investiture ceremony signifies the reliance that the school places in the newly elected office bearers. The event was presided over by Manika Gaur, associate director Jaypee Public School, president Education Cdr S J Singh, vice president SMP Sharma and principal Meeta Bhandula. The ceremony started by lighting the lamp, denoting the path of wisdom and divinity, followed by the principal’s address. The principal welcomed the dignitaries and parents. She congratulated the newly elected governing body of the student council and said that the council should be role models for their peer group. A welcome song was sung by the school choir. Dance performances enthralled the guests, parents and students. Akshay Yadav was the new head boy and Khushi Tomar the head girl. The house captains, the sports captains and all the prefects were also appointed. The head girl administered the oath to the council members. The newly elected student council members pledged to work earnestly. The vote of thanks was proposed by the head boy. He, on behalf of the entire student council, thanked the school management, principal and the teachers and promised to discharge their duties with sincerity.

Living Yoga

Students of Kothari International School, Noida, have started performing yoga asanas in their classrooms.

This yoga session is part of the morning prayer and gives an energetic start to the day. The mornings at KIS start with the chanting of Shanti Mantra and Om chanting three times. This is followed by Tadasana, Tiryak Tadasana and squatting pose all done five times each. These asanas are chosen keeping in mind the holistic growth and development of the students and teachers. Every student is incomplete without discipline and yoga prepares them for the future as well. Yoga cleanses one from the inside and calms down the internal chaos. In words of Yogacharya Sandeep, “Importance of yoga should be known to everyone, and people should be able to benefit from yoga. I am grateful to the management and principal Manju Gupta, Kothari International School, for understanding the practical implications of this and starting the yoga practice for everyone at school. This will be beneficial for students in the long run.”

Investiture Ceremony

DAV Public School, NTPC Faridabad, organised an investiture ceremony to develop leadership qualities in students.

The chief guests were Prem Lata, AGM-HR NTPC Faridabad and JK Bolia, assistant commandant CISF. The ceremony was held with zest. The dignitaries conferred badges and sashes on the leaders. Head boy Aditya Singh, head girl Ruchika Adhana and sports captain Nikhil Bhati promised to fulfil their duties to the best of their abilities. Principal Alka Arora congratulated the new leaders. She emphasised on discipline, honesty and the right attitude and urged the leaders to make a difference. Members of the Mahila Sukriti Sangh and senior officials of NTPC Faridabad also attended the event.

Sports Meet

Pragyan School, Greater Noida, hosted an Annual Inter-School Sports Meet to ensure the holistic development of students.

Twenty schools from Noida and Greater Noida took part in the event with enthusiasm. Students participated in basketball, football, badminton and lawn tennis events. A total of 18 teams contested in badminton. Pragyan School was the winner. Pragyan School also bagged the winners’ title in under-14 girls’ category. In football under-15 boys category, Apeejay School, Noida was the winner. In under-18 boys category, Father Agnel School, Greater Noida, was the winners. Principal Ruchika Sharma appreciated the efforts of one and all and awarded medals and trophies.

The Awakened Citizen Programme

Cambridge School, Noida, hosted a two-day teachers training workshop titled The Awakened Citizen Programme in the Roma Deb auditorium. The Ramakrishna Mission conducted the flagship project of the CBSE.

Vice principal Nandita Sinha Roy narrated a short story which concluded with a quote on how to mould the students’ mind and enlighten them with positive values. Manish Agarwal, regional officer CBSE, Noida, informed the guest teachers about the project in all CBSE schools. This was followed by an inspiring speech by Swami Shantatmananda who emphasised on how to bring about a change in the mind-set of students thereby transforming society. Piya Chakraborty, programme coordinator gave a brief explanation of the curriculum to be followed in the classroom. The team members of Ramakrishna Mission discussed how values can be inculcated among the students through the method of DART (Discovery, Acceptance, Reflection and Transmission.) On the second day, the topic for the workshop was Facilitators Development Programme in which the teachers were asked to prepare presentations based on the explorations that were discussed on the first day of the workshop viz. seeking perfection, living in harmony, recognising the sacred (Shraddha) seeking truth. The workshop which was attended by 137 teachers from NCR was educative and informative.

First Published: Sep 16, 2019 14:05 IST