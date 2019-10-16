Students of Ramjas School Delhi interact with Anand Kumar

delhi

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 12:19 IST

The students of Ramjas School, RK Puram, got an opportunity to meet Anand Kumar, founder of Super 30 who works for the education of underprivileged children.

Super 30 is an Indian educational programme started in Patna under the banner of Ramanujan School of Mathematics. It was founded by Kumar, a mathematics teacher, and Abhayanand, a former DGP of Bihar. The programme selects 30 talented candidates each year from economically underprivileged sections of Indian society and trains them for the JEE. The Inox group invited Ramjas School, RK Puram, to come, meet and greet the Maths wizard. The first sight was a surprise: A man in a simple shirt, blue jeans and simple sandals with a happy face. His voice was subtle, body language professional and personality attractive. After a brief session of questions and answers about his personal life, social background and bits from the movie based on his struggles, the students got photographed with him. The passion of teaching, the charisma was visible on his face. The students cherished the four mantras that he gave them to be successful in life: Continuous hard work, continuous upthrust, positivity and optimistic attitude.

