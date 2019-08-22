SVIGS marks Dada Vaswani’s birthday

delhi

Sadhu Vaswani International Girls School, Shanti Niketan, was an abode of peace and happiness on the 101st birth anniversary of its spiritual head, revered Dada JP Vaswani.

Multifarious activities were organised to give young citizens a sense of responsibility towards the world, for the heart needs to be educated before the mind is trained. Otherwise the purpose of education remains unaccomplished. Values of peace were blended with the school curriculum to create future-ready spiritually awakened citizens. The month-long celebration was titled “Hearts at Peace Will Create World Peace.” The lamp of compassion was lit every day of the month by principal Santosh Vyas. An embodiment of tender heartedness, she helped students and staff to reminisce over the value of forgiveness through her collection of short stories. The students would wait for these sessions when the principal brought the auditorium to life with her anecdotes. Students felt a joy as they gathered in the school sanctuary to celebrate Dadaji’s birthday. The ceremony began with the singing of bhajans. Each one felt the divine energy of Dadaji. All who were gathered in the sanctuary were committed to honour the teachings of Dadaji. A film on “Forgiveness” screened by students was appreciated by the audience. The notes of the choir group transported students to another realm, where peace reigned but it didn’t take us long to realise that the Utopian world doesn’t exist, it must be created by us, for we are the children of God.

The month’s report was presented by the vice head girl. The primary school students of the school have always looked forward to Dadaji’s birthday celebrations. They presented a skit on “Forgiveness: An Attribute of the Strong.” The winners and achievers were felicitated with awards by school manager Malini Mathrani, Neeta Rastogi, principal Santosh Vyas and headmistress Rajni Tekchandani. The pre-primary students were called for the cake-cutting ceremony. Everyone joined in singing the birthday song which reminded them that neither rites nor rituals, neither creeds nor ceremonies are needed to improve the world; all that is needed is love for one another. Stationery items were distributed to the less fortunate students of Sankalp. The forgiveness prayer was then read. Students observed the moment of calm at 2 pm, followed by Langar Sewa, whose doors were opens to one and all.

