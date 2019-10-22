The Modern School, Delhi marks milestone

delhi

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 18:27 IST

Established in 1920, the Modern School organised a magnificent event to mark the inauguration of its centenary celebrations on the campus of Raghubir Singh Junior Modern School, Humayun Road, which is the junior wing of Modern School Barakhamba Road on Monday.

Delhi deputy chief minister and education minister Manish Sisodia was the chief guest. The function was attended by eminent personalities , including senior trustee Ashok Pratap Singh, chairperson Anuradha Singh and galaxy of Modernites, alumni such as Supreme Court judge Sanjay Kishen Kaul, Medanta Heart Institute chairman Naresh Trehan, Dr Dang’s Lab director Navin Dang and several others.

The function began with the lighting of the lamp. Manju Rajput, principal of Raghubir Singh Junior Modern School said, “The story of Modern School’s establishment and progress is one that makes us proud. It is relevant not only in the history of Delhi but in the history of the nation. The investments of love, time and effort that every stakeholder made in establishing the institution, and the people who zealously served the school and contributed towards its growth, can never be quantified. At this moment in the history of the school, I salute each one of them in taking the Modern School banner forward.”

After that, a special centenary logo was unveiled and the centenary flag hoisted. A choir, comprising students, teachers and support staff presented the school song. Ashok Pratap Singh also gave an inspiring speech. The event concluded with a drill formation in the shape of 100 with the school logo.

On this occasion, Rahini Bansal, a student of P5 said, “My school provides ample opportunities to develop body and mind. I am proud to be part of this institution where I won several prizes in contests such as spell bee and Hindi elocution.”

Zara Vickers, another P5 student said, “I want to be a scientist and the school provides the resources for quality education. The teachers are supportive.”

Another P5 student Abhirathi Singhal said, “I am proud to take part in the centenary year celebrations. I am so lucky. I aspire to be a doctor and appreciate everyone for their efforts.”

P5 student Anged Suri said, “I feel honoured to take part in the centenary celebrations. Next year, we will witness another set of mega events.” When asked about the school, he said everyone was nice, down to earth and he got ample opportunities to develop his mind. “I am so happy,” he said.

English teacher Anjali Singh said, “We look forward to carrying forward the legacy of Modern School in a manner that would create a sea change in this generation in future.”

Sisodia appreciated the efforts of the students, teachers and principal. He said that imparting quality education was not an easy job but the school was doing an incredible job.

First Published: Oct 22, 2019 18:19 IST