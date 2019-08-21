Vidyalaya that is a cradle of sanskars

delhi

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 09:59 IST

Jain Bharati Mrigavati Vidyalaya, GTK Road, stands as a testimony to the efforts of Shri Mrigavatiji Maharaj and Shri Vijay Vallabh Suriji Maharaj and it is a matter of honour that I am a minuscule but significant part of this temple of learning established in 1993.

Since then it has traversed a glorious journey of 26 years with the mission to empower each and every child of JMV to increase his/ her performance in order to achieve worthwhile purposes of life through Vinay, Vivek, Vishwas.

Growth without self-realisation, recognition, revelation and reflection is like night without moon or a body without soul. So the school set up a Thinking Lab which developed high order thinking skills. Every child got a platform to go beyond books to explore the universe. It made me discover the secret of life. Our Vidyalaya has a unique feature called 2-minute reflection programme to look within and find answers to what is worth knowing, what is worth leaving and what is worth achieving. It prompts self-analysis and gives an opportunity to rectify wrongdoings.Anyone can spend time in the reflection room.

The Vidyalaya has an Atal Tinkering Lab (ATL), being one of the 457 proud recipients in the first list of the grant for the labs. It has made students apply the science they have learnt.

Moreover, to instil empathy and encourage fellow feeling among students, the Vidyalaya organises visits to old age homes and donation drives of clothes and books for the underprivileged.

JMV believes in collaborative learning and development. So the Vidyalaya welcomes delegates from foreign countries to study how values are instilled.

Spiritual, religious and scientific growth is not enough to account for holistic development of students. The Vidyalaya also ensures active participation of students in zonal, interzonal and state-level competitions. These equip me with determination and courage to speak up. Apart from sharpening my oratory skills, it honed my leadership skills as well. The two-day Annual Leadership Camp combines learning with fun. It teaches students to organise events and handle difficult situations.

Now I have spent 10 years here. Our Vidyalaya has also completed its 26 years. The silver jubilee was a glorious moment as the students and principal Anupma Bhardwaj welcomed chief guest Maneka Gandhi, the then Union minister of women and children development.

Equal credit for my upbringing goes to my parents and my Vidyalaya. Soon I will be bidding farewell but will proudly remember that JMV is my alma mater.

