‘Digital space gave me popularity that films did not’

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 23:27 IST

Rasika Dugal has done films like ‘Manto’, ‘Qissa’ and ‘Aurangzeb’ but she owes her fame to the digital space. Her series ‘Mirzapur’, ‘Delhi Crime’, ‘Made In Heaven’, short film ‘Chutney’ and national award winning film ‘Hamid’ on OTT platform gave her immense popularity. Recently, her ‘Lootcase’ was released, and now, she is looking forward to the release of the series, ‘Out Of Love’, ‘Mirzapur 2’ and the BBC TV series, ‘A Suitable Boy’.

In the city recently for the shoot of her first schedule, the actor said, “I am very grateful for this space, honestly. The kind of scripts I had the opportunity to work on and the popularity they got me, my films did not get me. My films like ‘Manto’ and ‘Qissa’ were brilliant scripts but unfortunately, the films did not have the kind of reach that ‘Chutney’ or ‘Mirzapur’ had.”

She was here to shoot for a schedule of the Mira Nair-directed ‘A Suitable Boy’.

“The digital space has really given me wider audience and once you get that then you get many more work opportunities and quality work. The great thing is that I got good work, variety and genres. Like ‘Delhi Crime’ and ‘Mirzapur’ were two absolutely different characters. Bina Tripathi (Mirzapur) is different from all characters I have done so far. It was so refreshing for me to play. I only hope that the kind of work digital space started with continues to be like that. I hope and wish that in the rush to new seasons and new shows, the quality does not suffer,” she said.

‘Manto’ did not get its due on screen but in the digital space, it got huge appreciation. “Small films face this situation, as now, a lot depends on the weekend it is released, the number of screens it gets and publicity budget. Manto was screened in Cannes, where there are a lot of (writer Saadat Hasan) Manto and Nawazuddin Siddiqui fans. Yet, we did not have a kind of release budget, films need these days. But, now it’s great that films have life beyond cinema hall.”

A Suitable Girl

Dugal has completed her first schedule and will be back in the city for the next schedule in December. “I was here for 18 days. We are shooting at some very good locations. We have a wonderful team and the art direction is fantastic as this project is set in the 1950s. For period projects, art direction and location is very important and thankfully, Lucknow is a place where the architecture of the period has been preserved.

They have done some great pre-production work and Mira Nair is one person who is very particular with what she wants and it’s a delight to work with a team which is so efficient. Lucknow, as a city, has contributed to this series a lot.”

The series is based on Vikram Seth’s novel, ‘A Suitable Boy’, set in the fictitious town Brahrampur.

“I play the role of Savita Kapoor who is Lata’s sister (the protagonist for whom a suitable boy is being sought). The whole set has a very interesting line-up of actors. There are some who are very experienced and some who are very new. It’s a very nice energy on the sets.”

City connect

Lucknow is not new to her. She has shot a short film ‘Life Support’ directed by Sudhir Mishra with Rahul Bhat and Vipin Sharma. “Before that I have done theatre. And, in July this year, we shot for the second season of ‘Mirzapur’.”

She has lived in Lucknow before dabbling in acting. “In 2004, I have lived for nearly six months as a research assistant of Abhijit Banerjee, who recently bagged the Economics Nobel. It was an MIT project based in UP. Right after that I joint FTTI and became an actor.”

She has witnessed the city transform. “A lot of films are being shot here. And people have started saying it’s the new Mumbai for shooting. Whenever I am at the airport or in flights, we bump into people from the industry. Often, we keep getting messages from fellow actors that they too are in Lucknow…so it’s interesting.”

Digital excitement

Dugal is seen playing a doctor in the upcoming series ‘Out of Love’ which is based on BBC series ‘Dr Foster’. “The show is based on this woman who realises that her husband is having an affair and her perfect world shatters. It’s a very simple story about what happens to this man, woman and their relationship amidst infidelity, which is a common occurrence in society but people don’t talk about it.”

She is excited about her upcoming projects. “I am very excited about ‘Mirzapur’ Season 2, to see how this character transforms and moves on from where it was left. We hope we have done it well but I m curious to see how it has come out. With ‘Out of Love’ it’s a pivotal role, so a lot of responsibility rests on my shoulders. It’s the lead character and you are there in almost every frame, so it’s a challenge to see that are you able to do justice to the role with the required intensity. And, with Mira Nair’s series, I am excited to see how everything has come together.”