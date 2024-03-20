 A lesson in political accommodation - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

A lesson in political accommodation

ByHT Editorial
Mar 20, 2024 09:50 PM IST

The DMK seems to recognise that coalition dharma demands making allies feel comfortable

Coalitions have dominated the electoral landscape since the 1980s. Taking a cue from the non-Congress, non-BJP National Front and United Front experiments of the late 1980s and 1990s, the BJP and the Congress formed the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the United People’s Alliance (UPA) respectively. The NDA continues to be a formidable pan-Indian force whereas the UPA has transformed into the INDIA bloc. However, INDIA has been slow in making itself seen as a united front. An exception in the INDIA story has been Tamil Nadu, where the nine-party state alliance concluded a seat deal on Monday. The Tamil Nadu template could guide INDIA elsewhere as it struggles to conclude seat talks.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK leader M K Stalin during a rally at the conclusion of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, in Mumbai, Sunday, March 17, 2024. ((PTI Photo/Shashank Parade)) PREMIUM
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK leader M K Stalin during a rally at the conclusion of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, in Mumbai, Sunday, March 17, 2024. ((PTI Photo/Shashank Parade))

The DMK is the dominant party in Tamil Nadu, yet it has set aside nearly half the seats for allies (18 of 39). The Congress gets nine seats to contest, whereas the CPI and CPM have been allotted four seats. Smaller groups such as the Kongunadu Makkal Desiya Katchi, Indian Union Muslim League and MDMK will fight from a seat each. The electoral base of these parties hardly justifies the number of seats they will contest! But the DMK seems to recognise that coalition dharma demands making allies feel comfortable. It is also politically smart since that helps the dominant party to build a broader social base.

This is a point the INDIA bloc has been reluctant to admit elsewhere, which explains why it failed to clinch a seat deal in West Bengal and has been unable to conclude talks in states such as Bihar and Maharashtra. In contrast, the BJP, like the DMK, has been good at the politics of accommodation even in a state such as UP, where it has a hegemonic presence. Elections are also won with smart tactics.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!

Continue reading with HT Premium Subscription

Daily E Paper I Premium Articles I Brunch E Magazine I Daily Infographics
Subscribe Now @1199/year
freemium
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Editorials / A lesson in political accommodation
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 20, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On