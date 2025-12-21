A message to Gill and Indian cricket

Cricket is a meritocracy. But very often, it can seem like it is a consumerist meritocracy. Board members need to be kept happy, broadcasters need to be kept happy, fans need to be kept happy, and the market needs to be kept happy. However, the decision to drop Shubman Gill from India’s squad for the 2026 T20 World Cup shows that, eventually, form must matter over reputation and everything else. Gill is the next big thing in Indian cricket, and this setback doesn’t change that. But this decision by the selection committee is what sport is really about — winning. Being dropped from the 2011 ODI World Cup team lit a fire in Rohit Sharma that propelled him to a great white-ball career; perhaps it will do the same for the 26-year-old Gill.

The pitches for the World Cup are expected to be on the slower side, and that makes a good start critical. At the top of the order, Sanju Samson, long given the short shrift by administrators, seems a better fit for the attacking direction that the team has chosen to take. If not him, Ishan Kishan, who will want to make the most of his second chance after performing in domestic cricket, will be hungrier than ever. The rest of the team is built around players who can be match-winners on their day, and that is exactly what the defending champions need. Captain Suryakumar Yadav, whose record as skipper is outstanding, hasn’t been in the best of form with the bat, but he has done enough over the years to earn the long rope. Jasprit Bumrah and Varun Chakaravarthy are the best bowlers in the world. In Abhishek Sharma, India has the most destructive opener. All that’s left now is to go out there and win it.