A new chapter in India-Malaysia ties

Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim’s visit to India in 2024, when the two countries elevated their relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership, and PM Narendra Modi’s recent trip to Kuala Lumpur have helped turn the page on the rancour that marked ties during the tenure of former PM Mahathir Mohamad. Bilateral relations during Mahathir’s stints had a chequered history, with Malaysia often privileging religion over legacy, economic and geographical interests to rake up issues such as Kashmir and to back Pakistan at various international forums. Since the end of the Mahathir era, things have started to change. Anwar, who has deep ties with India and its people, appears to have embraced New Delhi as an important strategic and trade partner. (DPR PMO/ANI)

Anwar, who has deep ties with India and its people, appears to have embraced New Delhi as an important strategic and trade partner. His comments during Modi’s visit over the weekend make it clear that he wishes to see Malaysia benefiting from India’s economic growth through greater synergy in sectors such as digitalisation, infrastructure, trade and semiconductors. The steps taken during the visit to link the digital payments systems of the two countries and to expedite the process of settling trade in local currencies will help push tourism and two-way trade beyond the current level of around $20 billion. Malaysia is keen to benefit from India’s expertise in health care and education, while New Delhi sees Kuala Lumpur as important for deepening security ties with Asean States. Both India and Malaysia operate Su-30 combat jets and Scorpene submarines, opening up avenues for joint efforts to service and upgrade equipment. Malaysia’s nearly three million-strong Indian diaspora helps underpin the growth of deeper ties.

Better ties with Malaysia are significant for multiple reasons. One, Malaysia is an economic power in Southeast Asia and wields significant influence within the Asean bloc. Two, at a time of growing bilateralism in trade, deeper ties with Malaysia are welcome. The country, along with India, co-chairs the group overseeing the review of the Asean-India Trade in Goods Agreement (AITIGA), which needs modernisation to make trade more balanced and open up the Asean market. Three, Malaysia is an important Muslim-majority country, and a useful ally to have in blocs as different as the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation and the OPEC+ alliance. The bilateral consensus on countering all forms of terrorism, including cross-border terror, and ensuring a stable Indo-Pacific is also in step with New Delhi’s policies.